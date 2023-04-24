Marijuana sales

Recreational sales of marijuana in Dawson County in the first quarter of 2023 were among the strongest so far, kicking off another year of sales that is expected to generate more in sales than the first year state-wide. From January through March, sales of adult-use (recreational) marijuana came in at just under $1.4 million in the county, according to information from the Department of Revenue.

Statewide, marijuana sales for the first quarter totaled to over $76.5 million, an increase of roughly $3.5 million over the same time period last year.

Hunter Herbaugh can be reached at hherbaugh@rangerreview.com.