Recreational sales of marijuana in Dawson County in the first quarter of 2023 were among the strongest so far, kicking off another year of sales that is expected to generate more in sales than the first year state-wide. From January through March, sales of adult-use (recreational) marijuana came in at just under $1.4 million in the county, according to information from the Department of Revenue.
Statewide, marijuana sales for the first quarter totaled to over $76.5 million, an increase of roughly $3.5 million over the same time period last year.
In total, marijuana sales in Dawson County between January and March totaled to $1,554,675. This is the second strongest quarter for adult-use marijuana sales the county has seen since recreational sales began last year, coming in behind the third quarter of 2022. Medical marijuana sales in the county have continued to decrease, with the most recent quarter being the lowest of the five quarters since the sale of adult-use marijuana was legalized.
While adult-use marijuana has a 20% state tax, Dawson County also has a 3% local excise tax on marijuana sales within the county, with the revenue generated from that tax being distributed among the county and its incorporated municipalities — Glendive and Richey. The tax payments are processed by the DOR, which retains 5% of the funds for processing and administrative fees.
The tax came into effect in the second quarter of 2022. Tax data for the first quarter of 2023 is not yet available, but county records show that there was a total of $114,960.90 generated by the excise tax last year that stayed in the county. Of those funds, the county kept $89,951, which was put into the county’s Public Safety (Sheriff) fund, according to county records. Meanwhile, the City of Glendive received $24,195.60 and the Town of Richey received $814.30.
With sales off to a strong start, this year is expected to be another productive one for Montana’s still-young recreational cannabis industry. The governor’s budget office, prior to the start of 2023, predicted there would be an increase in the revenue generated from state marijuana sales taxes in the next fiscal year, which starts July 1, at approximately $50.7 million.
The budget office’s previous estimate for the marijuana industry was easily surpassed, as it estimated prior to the beginning of recreational sales last year that the state would sell about $130 million throughout 2022. The year ended with a total of $209,947,324 in state-wide recreational sales, far exceeding expectations.
There could even be more recreational dispensaries opening in Dawson County fairly soon. With the state legislature currently in session, there are plenty of bills making their way through the legislative process that could change the rules for the state’s cannabis industry, including the moratorium on new recreational businesses.
During the 2021 legislature, lawmakers passed HB 701, which set the frame work for Montana’s new marijuana industry. One provision of the bill, was seen as a major rug pull for dispensaries across the state, as it created a moratorium that prohibited new recreational businesses from setting up shop in Montana until June 30, 2023. Prior to this legislation being passed, dispensaries across the state opened up to get in on the recreational market, including at least two in Dawson County, Armadillo Buds and KHM, but suddenly found themselves locked out of the market when HB 701 was passed.
With recreational sales being an option, the sale of medical marijuana have declined significantly throughout the last year, meaning these businesses that are restricted to medical-only sales are struggling to stay afloat. Kaari Fulton, owner of Armadillo Buds, has been among the most prominent critics of this law and has been advocating for change.
She’s gained state-wide notoriety for her efforts and may even be one of the reasons the legislature is currently reviewing the moratorium.
Now, HB 128, which is currently advancing in the Montana Senate, would change the moratorium dates, opening up the industry to the dispensaries that got the rug pulled out from under them. The new moratorium dates would instead apply only to businesses that opened after Jan. 1, 2022, but would also extend the moratorium from this summer to July 1, 2025.
That bill passed its first reading in the senate on April 4 and was referred to the Business, Labor and Economic Affairs Committee on April 17.