As the 2023 Montana Legislature looks to wrap up this month, Dawson County’s elected delegation says they are happy with how the biennial session has gone, as they’ve voted on an essential flood of bills and progressed some conservative causes within the state.

Both Rep. Bob Phalen and Sen. Steve Hinebauch said they would characterize the session as a success.

Hunter Herbaugh can be reached at hherbaugh@rangerreview.com.