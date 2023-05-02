As the 2023 Montana Legislature looks to wrap up this month, Dawson County’s elected delegation says they are happy with how the biennial session has gone, as they’ve voted on an essential flood of bills and progressed some conservative causes within the state.
Both Rep. Bob Phalen and Sen. Steve Hinebauch said they would characterize the session as a success.
“As a whole, I think it’s gone real well. We got property tax relief that people are going to get money for that, and income tax relief... income tax is going down to 5.9% and plus a $1 million exemption for Class 8 (property) tax. Besides that, we’ve had a lot of bills dealing with family issues, so to speak,” Phalen said.
“I think it went pretty good. We passed a lot of policy stuff that I liked,” Hinebauch said. “We’ve done some tax stuff, trying to help the housing shortage... and then zoning, we’ve made some zoning changes. We passed some good pro-life legislation, we passed some legislation to protect our kids from surgery before they’re 18, we passed a couple charter school bills. I think we’ve done a lot of stuff that was good.”
Both Phalen and Hinebauch have also seen some of their own bills advance and succeed.
Hinebauch introduced 11 bills this session, most of which have either been successful or are still advancing, according to the Legislature’s website. This includes SB 58, which doubles the payment cap for landowners in the Block Management program. He said he considers this to be one of his higher priority bills, though other bills he is particularly proud of have also been sent to the governor’s desk. These include bills that would revise easements on state-owned land, making it so they have to be renewed every 40 years, and a bill to join the Interstate Mining Compact Commission.
Phalen, meanwhile, has seen less personal success. Of the eight bills he introduced this session, only one has managed to keep advancing, that being HB 234, a revision to state obscenity laws. That piece of legislation cleared its third reading in the Senate on April 26.
HB 234 was one of the most talked about pieces of legislation in this year’s session. If signed into law, it would prohibit the dissemination of any material considered to be obscene in schools, which up until now have been exempted for educational purposes. Phalen modeled this legislation on similar actions from other states.
Another of Phalen’s bills, HB 861, was tabled in the Senate’s Taxation Committee, though unlike his other remaining bills, it is not marked “probably dead” on the legislative website. With time running out though, it’s unclear if the bill will see much more action. HB 861 would change state tax law so that if a business is shutdown due to a state of emergency declaration, it would be exempt from paying property taxes during that time.
Despite limited personal success, Phalen and Hinebauch both said they were happy to get to act on plenty of their colleagues’ bills, and there were certainly plenty to choose from. By their estimates, legislators voted on approximately 1,700 bills and were regularly putting in 12-hour days. The last session was much more tame by comparison, with Phalen estimating the 2021 session only had somewhere between 800 to 900 bills.
Of course, this also meant each bill had to be reviewed relatively quickly. Between their respective committees and their time on the floor of their respective chambers, Phalen and Hinebauch believe most of the introduced bills managed to get enough time and consideration.
“They usually get a good debate on the floor, and in these committees they usually get pretty good debate,” Phalen said.
Hinebauch added that there were also plenty of bills that didn’t manage to get introduced. This is a common occurrence in any session, he noted, usually due to the bill’s sponsor not managing to get it introduced, but he said he could believe the massive amount of bills this session also caused some other bills to stay out of the mix.
“There’s probably some bills that never got up, but I think that’s pretty typical of most sessions, but there were more bills. So there were probably more bills that didn’t get a fair hearing, but the percentage probably wasn’t much different,” he said.
The session is scheduled to end on the 90-day deadline on May 10.