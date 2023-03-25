Key Club DCON

(Left to right) Key Club officers Ora Neves, Katana Billington, Tommy Duede, Isaac Steele, Emily Unruh and Shailee Billington were the members of the local Key Club that attended the district convention in Billings this week. The club brought home several awards and honors for their work this year.

 Photo courtesy of Rebecca Fawns

The Dawson County High School Key Club returned from its annual trip to the district convention in Billings this week, bringing home multiple awards and recognitions for the individuals, the club and the local key club division. Better known as DCON, the convention marks the closing of the Key Club season, giving the Key Clubbers across the state an opportunity to be recognized for their work and plan for next year’s projects.

Key Club is the high school affiliate of the Kiwanis Club. It is a service-focused organization that aims to get high school students involved in the community.

Hunter Herbaugh can be reached at hherbaugh@rangerreview.com.