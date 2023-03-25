(Left to right) Key Club officers Ora Neves, Katana Billington, Tommy Duede, Isaac Steele, Emily Unruh and Shailee Billington were the members of the local Key Club that attended the district convention in Billings this week. The club brought home several awards and honors for their work this year.
The Dawson County High School Key Club returned from its annual trip to the district convention in Billings this week, bringing home multiple awards and recognitions for the individuals, the club and the local key club division. Better known as DCON, the convention marks the closing of the Key Club season, giving the Key Clubbers across the state an opportunity to be recognized for their work and plan for next year’s projects.
Key Club is the high school affiliate of the Kiwanis Club. It is a service-focused organization that aims to get high school students involved in the community.
This year’s Dawson Key Club members believed this was one of their most productive years, as they increased their service hours significantly and introduced new programs that even inspired other clubs at DCON to adopt the same ideas.
For the first time this year, the club held the Out of Darkness Campus Walk, a suicide awareness program, in person rather than online. It was also the first year they partnered with local non-profit Badlands D&D for Operation Holiday Cheer, a program that buys gifts for families in need during the holiday season. They’ve also continued with their practice of doing at least one service project per week, which the members believe is a solid demonstration of their commitment to getting involved.
“The season went pretty good. We did a lot of hours of service, about 600,” noted club vice-president Ora Neves.
“We’re a service organization. Some people just join clubs so that they have something to do but they don’t really want to take part, and I think bumping (our service) up to one thing per week really showed a lot of people that it’s not a joke, we’re here to help in any way that we can,” said club secretary Katana Billington.
One specific program that got a lot of positive reception this year was Billington’s “Rent a Key Clubber” idea. Under that program, the Key Club members volunteered their time to assist teachers in the lower grade levels.
Billington explained she had this idea because at the high school, some teachers have student assistants while at the lower grade levels, that’s not the case.
With the Rent a Key Clubber program, club members serve as assistants to teachers of the younger students, particularly at the elementary level. She said not only has this helped the club members keep up their service hours, but it has also opened their eyes to just how much work those teachers put in for their students.
Having more exposure to the younger kids has also helped them inspire those students to seek service opportunities in the future, including joining the Key Club or the Builders Club, the middle school Kiwanis affiliate, when they get older.
“They do a lot more little things. All the cutting, printing, lamentating, copying, sending home, hanging art work, (changing the door decorations), it’s a lot for them and they can get very stressed, so we just wanted to be able to be there and take a little bit of that off for them,” Billington said.
The idea was so popular at DCON, that other schools have decided to take up the program themselves, she reported.
Aside from spreading their own ideas, DCON also gave the club members the opportunity to learn some new things as well. They got to hear from Kiwanis members about international projects, they got to participate in the House of Delegates made up of Key Clubbers from across the state and they attended various seminars and demonstrations to gather new ideas and inspirations for next year.
With so much accomplished and so much more to come, the clubbers are feeling proud of themselves, and rightfully so. Likewise, club advisor Rebecca Fawns is quite proud of them as well, pointing out that as a student-lead organization, the club members are the ones coming up with the ideas and bringing them to fruition.
“I’m so proud of everything they’ve done,” she said. “I’m excited to see how they even continue the goals and leadership they’ve learned in high school when they’re out in college or in their new occupations. I can’t wait to see how they grow and move forward.”
Some particularly high honors the club was awarded include the First Place Annual Achievement Award for the entire state, the Division of the Year Award (which is shared between Glendive, Terry, Miles City, and Sidney), and multiple individual awards.
Following are all the awards earned by the Dawson County Key Club:
• 1st Place Annual Achievement Award — This award is given to the club that earned the most points on its annual achievement report
• Project Life Award — For continued dedication to mental health and suicide prevention each year. DCHS was the only club that won this award
• K-Family Relations Award — for our continued support and connection with our local Kiwanis Club and Builders Club
• Governor’s Project — For volunteering 193 hours towards “Inspiring Bright Futures” projects
• Division of the Year Award
• Distinguished Member Awards — awarded to Katana Billington, MacKenzie Duede, Ora Neves, Jazmine Toups, and Michael Marley
• Individual Governor’s Awards — awarded to Michael Marley, Katana Billington, Emily Unruh, and Ora Neves
• Distinguished Officer Awards — awarded to Katana Billington and Jazmine Toups
• Four-Year Member Award — awarded to Katana Billington
• Montana Kiwanis Foundation Scholarship — awarded to Katana Billington