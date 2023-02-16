Canen, Rau and Hove also competed at a national competition this year at the National Western Stock Show in Denver last month. Haley Tompers (far right) joined as the fourth member of the team for both the state and national contests.
(L to R) Morganne VanDyke, Stephanie Hove, Corinne Canen and Cassidy Rau competed in the Black Hills Stock Show on Feb. 4 where they took first place in the hippology competition.
submitted
Canen, Rau and Hove also competed at a national competition this year at the National Western Stock Show in Denver last month. Haley Tompers (far right) joined as the fourth member of the team for both the state and national contests.
A handful of local 4-H members recently attended a hippology contest in Rapid City, S.D. where they walked away with top rewards for their performance. Cassidy Rau, Corinne Canen and Stephanie Hove of the Dawson County 4-H and Morganne VanDyke of the Prairie County 4-H organization all brought their skills and knowledge in hippology together to win the senior hippology contest at the Black Hills Stock Show on Feb. 4.
Prior to that, Canen, Rau and Hove were joined by Haley Tompers during the National Western Stock Show in Denver in January.
Hippology is the study of horses and everything related to them. The Dawson County girls have been studying hippology and competing together since 2018. VanDyke, meanwhile, joined the other girls for the South Dakota show for the first time, with it also being the first time she’s ever participated in a hippology contest.
Over the past year, the girls have competed in at least three large competitions, which is actually quite a few as hippology competitions are more rare than other events. Capping it all off with a win at the Black Hills contest was just one of many highlights they’ve had recently. Previously, the girls have competed in one contest every year: the state competition.
“This year we’ve done a lot more (competitions)... In July, we did state, and then at the beginning of January we did Denver and we just did Rapid (last weekend),” Canen said. “I kind of liked doing it more, I wish there were more of these contests around.”
The team said they had a great time competing more than normal. VanDyke said she really enjoyed trying something new.
VanDyke noted she has done horse judging in the past. However, hippology proved to be a much more intense competition as it challenges your knowledge of every single aspect of horses and the care they need. She said she was invited to join the team by the others for the South Dakota competition as teams can have up to four members.
“I’ve only done horse judging before, so having hippology, it’s always been interesting to me, but I’ve never gotten the opportunity to do it. So it’s been a good challenge for me and a good learning experience,” VanDyke explained.
Some of these recent competitions definitely put on more pressure than others. Specifically, the national competition in Denver was an especially tense contest, as each contestant only gets one shot. It’s not like other competitions that can be attended year-after-year, each participant only gets one chance to take home a win. The girls got to compete in the national tournament following their win at the state competition last year.
Though they performed well and snagged a bunch of ribbons, they couldn’t quite crack the top rankings. While they said they would have liked to have done better, they still found plenty to enjoy about the competition.
Among the good things, they said it was nice getting to hang out and interact with the other competitors. Though they were competing against each other, they still managed to get along well and keep up a healthy spirit of sportsmanship.
“When we’re not in competition, (the competitors) all seem very friendly,” Rau said. “It’s a great competition for that sort of thing.”
“I thought it was fun... I thought the team questions, which we had four of them, I’m usually very scared to talk in them, but I talked in them and it went fairly well,” Hove added.
The girls also enjoyed a lot of community support going into the Denver and South Dakota competitions. Thanks to successful fundraising campaigns and sponsors, they managed to go in with new uniforms for the team. They said this helped them get into the right mental state, as having matching outfits like the other competitors helped them feel more confident.
Having sponsors for the Denver contest also helped send a signal to the other teams that the girls earned their way to the competition, further helping put them into that winners’ mind set.
“By winning the state and getting sponsors for their jackets and shirts, they were definitely identified as a team that had earned a way there. They had a winning identity,” noted team advisor Tana Canen.
Now that the competitions are over, the girls have turned their attention elsewhere, as each is involved in a variety of other activities as well. However, they are still taking every opportunity they have to learn and prepare for next year’s hippology competitions.