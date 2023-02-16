A handful of local 4-H members recently attended a hippology contest in Rapid City, S.D. where they walked away with top rewards for their performance. Cassidy Rau, Corinne Canen and Stephanie Hove of the Dawson County 4-H and Morganne VanDyke of the Prairie County 4-H organization all brought their skills and knowledge in hippology together to win the senior hippology contest at the Black Hills Stock Show on Feb. 4.

Prior to that, Canen, Rau and Hove were joined by Haley Tompers during the National Western Stock Show in Denver in January.

