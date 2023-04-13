The Dawson Basketball Officiating Camp will be held on the campus of Dawson Community College June 16-18. The basketball officiating camp is for current youth league, high school, and college officials and for those looking to get starting in officiating high school and college basketball games across Montana, North Dakota, South Dakota, and Wyoming.
The Dawson Basketball Officiating Camp combines both practical experience and hands-on instruction with classroom learning. Participants will officiate high school games and receive valuable evaluation from certified referees in addition to excellent education on officiating topics during daily classroom educational sessions. This year, officials will also get lots of end of game experience in the Cardiac Tournament on Saturday night.
Instructors include Mark Riggs, who has over 30 years of officiating experience at the college and high school level. Riggs officiated NCAA D2 basketball for 28 years and NCAA D1 basketball for 18 years. He is currently working in six D1 conferences and has been a camp clinician in the D1 MBOA. Bo Scott brings with him over eight years of experience in the NAIA and NCAA Division II divisions as well as three years in the NCAA Division I ranks. Shawn Schroeder’s basketball officiating experience includes a total of 17 years overall with 14 years at the college level and has been on staff at over 20 camps. He currently works in the Frontier Conference, GNAC Conference and was nominated for the NJCAA National Tournament. Trevor Koterba has officiated for over 10 years at the HS, NJCAA, NAIA and D2 levels. He helps to run education in the Worden Officials pool.
Dawson Basketball Officiating Camp is approved through the MHSA to count as 2 study club credits. Montana educators will be able to receive renewal units. Cost to attend the camp is $75 before May 1 and $100 after May 1. Registration includes housing and meals for the weekend, as well as a Dawson Basketball Officiating Camp shirt.
To register for the camp contact Joe Peterson, DCC Athletic Director, at 406-377-9459 or jpeterson@dawson.edu.