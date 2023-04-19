While the Glendive Unified School Board has spent the past few months agonizing over which priorities to address through an upcoming high school bond issue, it is clear that without the dedicated efforts of one volunteer, the situation at the Dawson County High School Auditorium would be even more dire.

Steve Merrill, a long-time community member, began volunteering to help maintain the facility about seven years ago when he saw the district needed some help to keep the place up and running. As school administrators and custodial staff came and went, the district had a difficult time finding someone who could give the facility the attention it needed. As a retiree, Merrill had time to invest in the auditorium — which still looks good to the untrained eye — but is showing its age when it comes to its many systems that are original to the building.

