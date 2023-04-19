One of the primary concerns with the high school’s auditorium is its electrical system. The original system is old, inefficient and incompatible with modern electrical systems and has been creating both an inconvenience and a safety hazard on multiple occasions.
Local retiree Steve Merrill has dedicated his time and effort over the last seven years to helping keep the high school’s auditorium presentable and operable.
Hunter Herbaugh
While the Glendive Unified School Board has spent the past few months agonizing over which priorities to address through an upcoming high school bond issue, it is clear that without the dedicated efforts of one volunteer, the situation at the Dawson County High School Auditorium would be even more dire.
Steve Merrill, a long-time community member, began volunteering to help maintain the facility about seven years ago when he saw the district needed some help to keep the place up and running. As school administrators and custodial staff came and went, the district had a difficult time finding someone who could give the facility the attention it needed. As a retiree, Merrill had time to invest in the auditorium — which still looks good to the untrained eye — but is showing its age when it comes to its many systems that are original to the building.
Before retiring, Merrill enjoyed a long career with Montana-Dakota Utilities, so he has had plenty of experience working with maintaining electrical systems. Using his skills, knowledge and equipment, he has no problems walking out onto beams high above the ground just to change a lightbulb or work on other equipment that most people don’t even see.
“There wasn’t anybody ‘assigned’ to (the auditorium), in particular, so there were a lot of burned out lightbulbs, there were microphone cords that were not stored properly, kind of things like that just for lack of somebody to be specifically involved,” Merrill said.
Merrill is quick to point out that his is more tinkerer than technician. Much of what he’s done to help the auditorium has been through trial and error.
An example he mentioned was the audio system; while he has learned to operate, diagnose and make the audio system in the auditorium work, he is not a sound engineer and has no idea how systems outside of the auditorium function.
Likewise, Merrill said the things he can fix are all relatively simple and involve more intuition and elbow grease than expertise. When seats started breaking down and parts were hard to come by, Merrill found a way to minimize the problem. He would move seats from less frequently used areas — like the back corners — to the more utilized areas with failing seats. He soon discovered a wrinkle in that plan, however, as there are multiple seat sizes. Therefore, swapping seats requires careful investigation.
Despite Merrill’s modesty, Facilities Director Rhett Coon said Merrill’s experience and expertise has come in handy on occasions too numerous to count, as he has found innovative fixes for a wide range of issues.
Coon said without Merrill’s dedication, the auditorium might well be in even worse condition; as he has kept the auditorium functioning and as nice as it is, despite the issues lurking beneath the surface.
Having someone who regularly takes care of the facility has even helped build up an important aspect that had been missing: institutional knowledge. With an understanding of the problems that the auditorium has experienced in the past, Merrill has been able to apply that knowledge to new issues that come up. With that knowledge, Merrill has helped Coon — who became facilities director in 2020 — come to better understand the facility and its issues.
“I don’t think we’d be using (the auditorium without Merrill). Anything that we would have done, we would have had to hire an electrical contractor and/or an electrical engineer which would have drained any building reserves that we had or any spare money that we had. The whole school would have been in a much bigger pickle, because all the money that we’ve had in our building reserves ... either we would have taken more of that money to fix the auditorium or the auditorium wouldn’t have gotten done,” Coon said.
But Coon and Merrill agree this effort has its limits and the items at issue in the bond are elaborate and beyond his ability to fix.
“The things that are being asked for in this bond are just simply beyond my scope. I cannot fix the air conditioner, or the control of the heating system, or put in grounded wiring so we can have modern wiring. Those are things that are beyond my scope totally,” he said.
The primary expenses in the bond issues include replacing the school’s steam heating system with a modern HVAC system, upgrading the electrical systems and replacing the roof. Of those, the HVAC system and the electrical upgrades are things that the auditorium really needs addressed, Merrill and Coon said.
Just last summer, the electrical system had a malfunction that left district officials both confused and concerned, highlighting the need to upgrade the aging system.
“We have a pretty sophisticated system for house lighting, and yet it scared us last summer because all of a sudden, one of our control points went dead, then three or four months later, it came back to life and we didn’t do anything,” Merrill explained.
Should the bond issue pass, Coon said that Merrill’s knowledge of the system will be essential to the process of updating the facility.
“My thought is we’re not going to be able to do the upgrades and fixes and replacement without a lot of input from Steve. We’re going to have to get an electrical engineer even at a minimum, but in order to make some of the decision we need to make and make sure we’re spending money wisely, Steve with his knowledge and input will be having his hands in that quite a bit,” Coon said.
And of course, if the bond passes and the new systems are in place, Merrill said he would love to keep helping where he can. So far, his work in the auditorium has been a rewarding experience, as he’s come to enjoy all of the shows that go on there and is happy to help provide a place the community can gather.
“I walked in knowing nothing and I’ve come to really enjoy it. I find the community concerts kind of fascinating, and I dearly love the pops concert that the high school kids put on in February,” Merrill said, summing up his motivation. “I have a safety belt and I know how to use it.”