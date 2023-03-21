Oaklee Brown crowns prom king Michael Marley following the grand march on Saturday. Marley and prom queen Mallory Robinson were named prom royalty. This is only the second year in recent history that a prom king and queen have been named at DCHS. Besides Brown, also serving as escorts for the evening were Stori Murphy, Eddie Smith and Teddy Tuma.
Tucker Knoll atop Chase Crockett's shoulder was more than the "Night in Athens" Grecian arch could handle. Crockett and his date Mataya Tipton, right, react in shock as the arch begins to tumble.
Sydnee Geiger and Vinny Torres throw money to the audience during the second walk through following the formal grand march.
Jazmine Toups and Jay Li
Gigi Crisafulli and Myles Young
Dana Vanorsdale and Troy Arveson
Sophia Schock and Gabe Dominguez
Hailee Deguzman and Colton Mindt
Prom Queen and King Mallory Robinson and Michael Marley
(L to R) Gigi Crisafulli and Hailee Deguzman
Louisa Huelse and Parker Knoll
Kohbe Smith ducks out of the way as the Grecian arch tumbles for the second time during the second walk through.
The Dawson County High School prom "Night in Athens" was held on Saturday, March 18 in the DCHS auditorium. Forty-three couples attended the event sponsored by the Class of 2024. The evening's grand march featured an introduction of each of the couples, a second fun-filled walk through of all the participants and the crowning of prom king and queen Michael Marley and Mallory Robinson.