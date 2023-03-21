The Dawson County High School prom "Night in Athens" was held on Saturday, March 18 in the DCHS auditorium. Forty-three couples attended the event sponsored by the Class of 2024. The evening's grand march featured an introduction of each of the couples, a second fun-filled walk through of all the participants and the crowning of prom king and queen Michael Marley and Mallory Robinson.

