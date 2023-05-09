The Dawson County Commissioners received a request from the Deer Creek Elementary School Board at their meeting last week, asking that the land the school sits on be turned over to the board as they begin plans to construct a new building.
The request was made by board member Greg Temple. He explained that the board’s plans for a new school are still in the early stages, with getting the land transferred being one of the first things that needs to be done. His question was how to get that transfer done.
“If we have to issue bonds or whatever, it would be easier if the land was in Deer Creek’s name rather than the county’s,” Temple.
Temple also asked the commissioners if the board could also use the county’s engineer while the land was still in the county’s name. However, Commissioner Dennis Zander explained that the county doesn’t have dedicated structural engineer. The county does have Great West Engineering on retainer, but the agreement with that company is limited to water and sewer issues.
Commissioner Joe Sharbono said that the commissioners believe there is a process where the land can be handed over to the school district, but are unsure what that process entails. The commissioners have asked Dawson County Attorney Brett Irigoin to advise them on the matter, but had not heard anything back from him by the time of the meeting.
According to Temple, the district is looking to build a new school as the current building is beginning to show its age, adding that the building itself is essentially three smaller buildings put together. Just last winter, the school suffered a broken water pipe in its basement that resulted in a remodel of the entire basement, he said.
While he did mention the possibility of a bond to build the school, Temple did not say for certain if that is expected to be a part of the plan at this time. With plans still in the early stages, he said that funding sources are still being evaluated.
A good part of the funding will likely be coming from money made on the sale of some houses the district owned. Temple explained that the houses were given to the district by the Glendive Public Schools district some decades ago, but due to minimal use and expensive lot rents, those buildings were sold.
He also said he believed there may be Elementary and Secondary School Emergency Relief (ESSER) funds that could be used for the construction, but added that is something the board needs to explore a bit more before acting.
The next meeting of the Dawson County commissioners is scheduled for Tuesday, May 16 at 5:30 p.m.