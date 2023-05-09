Deer Creek School

The Deer Creek School Board is requesting the county turn the ownership of the land on which the school sits over to the school district so they can move forward with plans to build a new school.

 Hunter Herbaugh photo

The Dawson County Commissioners received a request from the Deer Creek Elementary School Board at their meeting on Tuesday, asking that the land the school sits on be turned over to the board as they begin plans to construct a new building.

The request was made by board member Greg Temple. He explained that the board’s plans for a new school are still in the early stages, with getting the land transferred being one of the first things that needs to be done. His question was how to get that transfer done.

