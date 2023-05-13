Mrs. Lamphear is pictured in front of the Deer Creek School in this historical photo. Lamphear taught at the school in the early 1900s and was visiting the school decades later, noting that she found the school very modernized on her visit.
Deer Creek Elementary School is marking its 130th anniversary this year.
Hunter Herbaugh photo
Deer Creek Elementary School is celebrating its 130th birthday this year and is planning a special celebration that all alumni and and faculty past and current are invited to attend.
The celebration is the product of an incredible amount of work done by the second grade class. According to Louise Burman, the second grade class are the ones who not only organized the upcoming event, but were also the ones who discovered the school was 130 years old.
She explained that the class got inspiration from their recent reading assignment, which included a prompt encouraging them to think of things they could do for their school. With that prompt in mind, they landed on the idea of throwing the school itself a birthday party. This sent them on a quest to learn about the school’s history, figure out how old it was and then set the party up.
“They came up with all of this themselves,” Burman said. “One of the students had asked how old our school was and we started looking into it, and then they thought about having a birthday party for our school. They even wrote a letter to the board asking for permission and money to get a cake.”
According to the information the students found during their research, Deer Creek School got its start thanks to a man named William Kinney towards the end of the 1800s. It originally started in his house, located nearby to the present day school’s location, where he would allow teachers to teach their classes. Eventually, the first school house — which is still part of the present school building — was built in 1893.
Since then, there have been about 40 teachers who have led education at the school. Almost every teacher has been recorded on a list that is still at the school, with Burman stating that the only one that seems to be missing is the very first teacher.
“It was pretty cool, I’m pretty proud (of the second grade) for the work they put into it,” Burman said.
Since the school began, it has seen a lot of change. As the demands of education change quickly, that has been reflected in the teachers and the students. The student population at the school has been as high as 42 at times, though it is currently at roughly 20. With modern regulations on education, classes are restricted to so many students per teacher, so Burman noted that with the one teacher and two para-educators the school currently has likely means the student population might not get much bigger anytime soon.
Of course, there are also the challenges of being a rural school, with Burman pointing out that the number of students living in their district have been decreasing over the years.
It’s a good thing then that the school has a supportive board that is receptive to the needs of the classroom and usually gives the teachers plenty of room to operate in the way they believe is best for the students.
“We’re really lucky. Our board gives us ample funds to buy the materials we need, so if someone is having a problem, we need different curriculum, they’re right there for us,” Burman said. “They provide us a lot of freedom to buy the material the students need. That’s something that’s really changed over the years.”
The anniversary celebration will take place on Thursday, May 18 from 1 p.m. to 3 p.m. at Deer Creek school. The public is invited to attend.