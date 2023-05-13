Deer Creek Elementary School is celebrating its 130th birthday this year and is planning a special celebration that all alumni and and faculty past and current are invited to attend.

The celebration is the product of an incredible amount of work done by the second grade class. According to Louise Burman, the second grade class are the ones who not only organized the upcoming event, but were also the ones who discovered the school was 130 years old.

