The defendants in the homicide case of Fallon resident Isaac Carrier made initial appearances in court on Tuesday. Appearing at the Dawson County Courthouse in Glendive in front of Seventh Judicial District Court Judge Olivia Rieger, co-defendants Sterling Brown and Jake Burghduff each pleaded not guilty to charges stemming from Carrier’s death on Jan. 23.

Appearing separately, Burghduff has been charged with one count of arson and one count of fabricating or tampering with physical evidence, both felonies, in relation to the fire that destroyed Carrier’s apartment. Meanwhile, Brown has been charged with one count of deliberate homicide with a dangerous weapon and one count of arson, both felonies.

Hunter Herbaugh can be reached at hherbaugh@rangerreview.com.