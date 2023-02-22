The oft-quoted phrase, “New year, new me,” was instead, “New year, new pet,” for one Glendive resident who adopted a disabled dachshund from Texas.

Donnetta Schaaf is the new owner of Max, a dachshund with paralysis in his back legs due to an injury some time ago. Max came from a rescue shelter in Houston, Texas where he landed after his former owner was no longer able to care for him.

Brendan Heidner can be reached at bheidner@rangerreview.com