The oft-quoted phrase, “New year, new me,” was instead, “New year, new pet,” for one Glendive resident who adopted a disabled dachshund from Texas.
Donnetta Schaaf is the new owner of Max, a dachshund with paralysis in his back legs due to an injury some time ago. Max came from a rescue shelter in Houston, Texas where he landed after his former owner was no longer able to care for him.
Max was not on Schaaf’s radar, nor was she considering adopting another dog at the time, but then she was tagged on a Facebook post about him.
“I thought, ‘I don’t need another dog,’” she said.
Schaaf noted she already had two dogs, one of which, Buddy, was a pup rescued from a shelter in Spokane, Wash. about five and a half years ago.
However, photos and videos of Max online kept her returning to see more of what kind of dog he was.
“I just felt so bad for him because he had also been in the rescue for over a year and had a lot of people interested, but nobody had wanted to actually adopt him,” Schaaf said. “Max just looked so sweet.”
After some time, she started sincerely considering adopting Max and found out he was in a rescue shelter with ten other dogs, which was one factor that helped her make the final decision.
“It was just kind of chaos and he needed to get into his own home with his own people,” Schaaf said. “It just kind of fell into place (and) I just happened to stumble upon (Max) and I just fell in love with him.”
Max arrived in Glendive on Christmas Eve last year on a transport through the Montana Pittie Project, and while Schaaf was excited to meet her newly adopted pooch, she was actually away on a trip to Italy at the time. Due to her absence, Max was taken in by Kaylee Coon, Schaaf’s niece, who cared for him until she returned on New Year’s Eve.
Schaaf’s anticipation only grew while she was away as Coon continually shared how much fun he was to have around.
“(Kaylee) just told me what a wonderful personality he had,” she said. “He’s very playful and just being able to get back and introduce him to our other dogs and just get him into a loving home.”
Max is paralyzed from the middle of his abdomen to his rear legs due to an injury sustained from jumping off of a couch or bed, which she said occurs often in dachshunds. However, Schaaf noted a majority of dachshunds recover from such an injury, such as her other dog, Buddy, when it happened to him some time ago.
“A lot of times, when that happens, they can come out of it,” she said. “With Max, he never did come out of it.”
Due to Max’s injury, he requires a bit more attention than other dogs, as he cannot perform certain bodily functions without some assistance. Schaaf noted in order to get him to go to the bathroom, whoever is caring for him must manually express his bladder, which is partially why his former owner had to admit him to a rescue shelter.
“His first owner developed Parkinson’s disease, so she couldn’t care for him anymore,” she said.
Nonetheless, Max certainly does not allow his paralysis and inability to walk on all four legs dull his playful spirit, especially as he was virally known throughout his former Texas community.
According to Schaaf, Max’s rescue shelter set up a TikTok profile for him where he was somewhat of a “neighborhood mascot;” even to the point where he was hired to appear in several advertisements for local businesses.
Taking in a rescue dog, especially a disabled one, is not necessarily for everyone as it does require a strong commitment, however Schaaf noted it is worth every effort for a dog such as Max.
“I wouldn’t trade it because he is absolutely wonderful, but it is a level of commitment,” Schaaf said.
She added that rescue animals are especially great to adopt because she believes they develop stronger bonds with their new owners than animals that were not rescued might.
“Every rescue animal I’ve ever known, I think, just knows that you rescued them,” Schaaf said. “I think that they really appreciate having their own people after being cooped up in a rescue.”
Not all rescue pets require additional care such as Max, which Schaaf hopes people understand and at least consider adopting a rescue animal when looking at taking in a new pet, even if they end up deciding to adopt a new puppy.
Additionally, she noted rescue shelters are always in need of support through donations of funds, supplies or even time, which anyone can do whether or not they adopt a rescue pet.
“There is nothing wrong with getting a purebred dog or anything, but I hope that they at least consider seeing what’s available because if nobody adopts them, ultimately they will end up being put to sleep,” Schaaf said. “I want people to see that even with a disability, (Max) is still fun; he still loves life.”