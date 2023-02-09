The Glendive dispatch center struggled to recruit and retain employees throughout the majority of 2022, however it is now operating with a full staff once again just one week after hiring a new chief of police.
Jeremy Swisher was officially sworn in as the chief of police at the Glendive Police Department on Monday, Jan. 30 and he got right to work the following day.
According to Swisher’s report to the Glendive City Council at its meeting on Tuesday, the Glendive dispatch center was fully staffed as of the beginning of the work day Monday, just one week after his swearing in ceremony.
In an interview on Wednesday, Swisher noted the dispatch center was his topmost priority upon getting hired.
“It was told to me when I was going through the interview process that dispatch was the biggest need,” he said.
Prior to Monday, the Glendive dispatch center was operating with three full-time dispatchers, no supervisor and two GPD patrol officers covering shifts.
The dispatch center now has 5.5 full-time equivalent staff members and Swisher primarily accomplished that by recruiting two people from Louisiana to follow him to Glendive and work as dispatchers.
“We’re pretty excited about it,” he said.
Both dispatchers from Louisiana, one of whom serves as the communications supervisor, have over 20 years of dispatch experience.
In addition to that, both are certified patrol officers, as Swisher noted it is commonplace for Louisiana dispatchers to maintain such certification. He intends to have them maintain their patrol certifications in order to serve as reserve GPD officers.
“In Louisiana, that’s pretty common for us to send dispatchers to the (police) academy because that allowed them to basically get a pay increase for having that certification because the salary for dispatch was pretty low,” he said. “What I intend to do is make them both reserves.”
Upon hiring the two new dispatchers from Louisiana, one of the patrol officers working dispatch was immediately removed from the dispatch center and back on the street.
According to Swisher, the other officer will not remain in the dispatch center for much longer, but is needed to cover duties while one dispatch employee goes through the training process.
“The other (officer) doesn’t have much longer to go in there until I can get somebody trained up,” Swisher said, adding he estimates to get the officer back on the street in about two weeks.
Recruiting two experienced dispatchers from Louisiana also cut down on the amount of time Swisher would normally spend training brand new dispatchers. He noted the only training they must go through is getting acquainted with the general operations at the GPD and dispatch center.
“They’re already somewhat familiar with the CAD system that we’re using here, so the only thing that we really have to do is get them acclimated with the procedures basically that we do here ... opposed to where they used to work,” Swisher said.
Going on a full two weeks of his tenure as chief of police, Swisher continues to express gratitude for the opportunity to serve the community and hopes to continue building the GPD and dispatch center back up.
“We were very fortunate enough to be able to do that really week one,” Swisher said. “I’m really excited about that and didn’t think we’d be able to accomplish it this early, but I’m really happy that we did.”