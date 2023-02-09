The Glendive dispatch center struggled to recruit and retain employees throughout the majority of 2022, however it is now operating with a full staff once again just one week after hiring a new chief of police.

Jeremy Swisher was officially sworn in as the chief of police at the Glendive Police Department on Monday, Jan. 30 and he got right to work the following day.

