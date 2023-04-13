• Angel Dawn Olson appeared for sentencing in two separate cases in front of Seventh Judicial District Court Judge Olivia Rieger on April 5.

In the first case, Olson was sentenced on one count kidnapping, a felony; one count sexual intercourse without consent, a felony; and one count obstructing a peace officer, a misdemeanor. On the first charge, she is sentenced to the Montana State Women’s Prison for 10 years. On the second charge, she is sentenced to the MSWP for 30 years with 20 years suspended with conditions. On the third charge, she is sentenced to the Dawson County Jail for six months.

