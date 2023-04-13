• Angel Dawn Olson appeared for sentencing in two separate cases in front of Seventh Judicial District Court Judge Olivia Rieger on April 5.
In the first case, Olson was sentenced on one count kidnapping, a felony; one count sexual intercourse without consent, a felony; and one count obstructing a peace officer, a misdemeanor. On the first charge, she is sentenced to the Montana State Women’s Prison for 10 years. On the second charge, she is sentenced to the MSWP for 30 years with 20 years suspended with conditions. On the third charge, she is sentenced to the Dawson County Jail for six months.
The defendant will also be required to register as a Level II sexual offender. The sentences are to run concurrent to each other and the sentence from the second case.
According to court documents, the charges stem from an incident on or about Jan. 30, 2022, when Glendive Police Department Officer Chris Schmitt was notified of a missing child. As part of the investigation, Schmitt spoke to the defendant, who he knew to be associated with the missing child.
Over a period of days, law enforcement received information stating the missing child was seen with or in the vicinity of the defendant or her residence multiple times. When asked by law enforcement if she knew where the child was, Olson said she did not know. An initial search of her residence did not indicate the missing child was there.
Officers followed up with the defendant on multiple occasions. On Feb. 8, officers interviewed her again, also presenting her with a search warrant for her residence and an arrest warrant for her on unrelated charges. During that time, the missing child was found in her residence.
In an interview with the child, officers were informed that the defendant had lured them away from a friend’s house the night before they were reported missing, saying the cops were looking for them and they would be in trouble if they were found. They said they tried to go home several times, but the defendant stopped them. They added that the defendant and another individual worked together to hide them in several location inside and outside of Glendive.
The child also indicated the defendant had previously had non-consensual sexual relations with them prior to them being reported as missing.
In the second case, Olson was sentenced on one count on criminal possession of dangerous drugs — methamphetamine, a felony, and one count criminal possession of drug paraphernalia, a misdemeanor.
On the first count, she was sentenced to the Department of Corrections for five years, all suspended with conditions. On the second count, she was sentenced to the Dawson County Jail for six month with conditions. The counts are to run concurrent to each other and the sentences from the first case.
According to court documents, the charges stem from an incident on or about Nov. 5, 2021 when Stockman Bank reported receiving counterfeit checks from the El Centro Motel, where the defendant was employed at the time. The business owner suspected either Olson or another individual to be the source of the bills.
On Nov. 10, law enforcement officers from the Dawson County Sheriff’s Office, Glendive Police Department and Secret Service executed a search warrant on the residences of the defendant and other individuals while investigating the counterfeit bills. During the search of the defendant’s residence, officers found suspected drug paraphernalia with suspected meth residue on it. A test with a NIK methamphetamine reagent test kit yielded positive result for the presence of meth, according to court documents.
Another search warrant was granted and executed, with officers finding multiple other instances of suspected drug paraphernalia with meth residue in the residence.