• Pablo Antonio Villalobos made his initial appearance in front of Seventh Judicial District Court Judge Olivia Rieger on April 11. He pleaded “not guilty” to one count of criminal possession of dangerous drugs — methamphetamine, a felony; one count resisting arrest, a misdemeanor’ one count criminal possession of drug paraphernalia, a misdemeanor; and one count of driving while license was suspended or revoked, a misdemeanor.
According to court documents, the charges stem from an incident on or about Feb. 14, 2023 when Dawson County Sheriff’s Office Deputies John Spurgeon and Dillon Cullinan observed a vehicle they knew to belong to the defendant driving on the street. They knew the defendant had a suspended license attempted to ID the driver, following the vehicle for some time before it parked and they were able to ID the driver as the defendant.
The officers attempted to get the defendant to exit the vehicle but he appeared to be ignoring their commands, according to court documents. Eventually, the defendant opened the door and was told he was under arrest for driving while his license was suspended. Villalobos denied driving the vehicle and resisted being placed under arrest. With the help of a bystander, the officers were eventually able to place the defendant in handcuffs and secured him in a patrol vehicle.
At the Dawson County Correctional Facility, officers found a broken pipe in the defendant’s pocket. Spurgeon performed a presumptive test on one of the pipe pieces, receiving a presumptive positive result for the presence of methamphetamine.