• Pablo Antonio Villalobos made his initial appearance in front of Seventh Judicial District Court Judge Olivia Rieger on April 11. He pleaded “not guilty” to one count of criminal possession of dangerous drugs — methamphetamine, a felony; one count resisting arrest, a misdemeanor’ one count criminal possession of drug paraphernalia, a misdemeanor; and one count of driving while license was suspended or revoked, a misdemeanor.

According to court documents, the charges stem from an incident on or about Feb. 14, 2023 when Dawson County Sheriff’s Office Deputies John Spurgeon and Dillon Cullinan observed a vehicle they knew to belong to the defendant driving on the street. They knew the defendant had a suspended license attempted to ID the driver, following the vehicle for some time before it parked and they were able to ID the driver as the defendant.