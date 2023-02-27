• Patrick Jacob Tyler Ghiorso made his initial appearance in front of Seventh Judicial District Court Judge Olivia Rieger on Feb. 21. He pleaded “not guilty” to one count criminal endangerment, a felony; one count tampering with a witness, a felony; and one count partner/family member assault, second offense, a misdemeanor.
According to court documents, the charges stem from an incident on or about Dec. 29, 2022 when Dawson County Sheriff’s Office Deputy Matthew Cornell was notified of a PFMA complaint between the defendant and his partner. Further, it was reported their vehicle had crashed on Highway 16.
When Cornell arrived at the scene of the crash, he found officers already on scene, the crashed vehicle but was notified the people involved in the crash had already left the scene.
Cornell spoke with the alleged victim of the PFMA who reported Ghiorso became angry with her, believing she had cheated on him. He then took the victim for a ride in his vehicle, continuing to yell and physically assault them. Cornell noted bruising and red marks on the victim’s face.
The victim then report Ghiorso drove the vehicle off the road and crashed it, at which time she ran to a nearby business for help.
While searching for the defendant, Cornell was contacted by the complainant reporting that Ghiorso had texted the victim’s phone. According to the text the defendant allegedly sent, he appeared to be trying to contact someone else to get them to say the victim was not with him.
The defendant was later found and arrested.
• Pablo Antonio Villalobos appeared for sentencing in front of Seventh Judicial District Court Judge Olivia Rieger on Feb. 21. He was sentenced on one count tampering with physical evidence, a felony; one count criminal possession of dangerous drugs — methamphetamine, a felony; one count criminal possession of drug paraphernalia, misdemeanor; and one count driving while license is suspended, a misdemeanor.
On the first count, Villalobos was sentenced to the Department of Corrections for two years, all suspended with conditions. On count two, he was sentenced to the DOC for three years, all suspended with conditions. On count three, he was sentenced to the Dawson County Jail for 30 days, all suspended for one year. On count four, he was sentenced to the Dawson County Jail for 30 days, all suspended for one year.
The sentence for count two will run first, followed by the sentence for count one running concurrently with the sentences of counts three and four. He has also been ordered to pay supervision fees. All other fees have en waived.
According to court documents, the charges stem from an incident on ore about Feb. 14, 2022 when DCSO Deputy John Spurgeon was on patrol and noted a vehicle that he recognized as belonging to the defendant. Knowing the defendant had a suspended license and two outstanding warrants, Spurgeon intercepted the vehicle, identified the driver as Villalobos and initiated a traffic stop.
During the stop, the defendant attempted to walk away from Spurgeon and refused to talk with him, according to court documents. He was placed under arrest and patted down, at which time Spurgeon found an item wrapped in a bandana in his pocket. He did not unwrap the item and placed it back in his pocket.
During transporting to the Dawson County Correctional Facility, Villalobos complained the handcuffs were too tight, according to court documents. Spurgeon went to adjust the cuffs and noticed Villalobos was holding the bandana and what appeared to be a broken methamphetamine pipe, according to court documents.
At the DCCF, Spurgeon tested the pipe, with results showing the presence of methamphetamine. It was sent to the Montana State Crime Lab for further testing.