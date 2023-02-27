• Patrick Jacob Tyler Ghiorso made his initial appearance in front of Seventh Judicial District Court Judge Olivia Rieger on Feb. 21. He pleaded “not guilty” to one count criminal endangerment, a felony; one count tampering with a witness, a felony; and one count partner/family member assault, second offense, a misdemeanor.

According to court documents, the charges stem from an incident on or about Dec. 29, 2022 when Dawson County Sheriff’s Office Deputy Matthew Cornell was notified of a PFMA complaint between the defendant and his partner. Further, it was reported their vehicle had crashed on Highway 16.