• Tyiler Rafferty appeared for sentencing in front of Seventh Judicial District Court Judge Olivia Rieger on May 2. He was sentenced on one count unauthorized possession of a firearm by a convicted person, a felony.
On the charge, he was sentenced to the Department of Corrections for two years with conditions.
According to court documents, the charges stem from an incident on or about Oct. 25, 2022 when Glendive Police Department Officer Renn Ewalt was informed that the defendant, while on felony probation, was found to be in possession of a firearm during a probation and parole residence check.
• Seth Jason Kessel made his initial appearance in front of Seventh Judicial District Court Judge Olivia Rieger on May 2. He pleaded “not guilty” to one count theft of property exceeding $5,000 in value, a felony; two counts criminal endangerment, a felony; and one count tampering with a witness, a felony.
According to court documents, the charges stem from an incident on or about March 24 when Dawson County Sheriff’s Office Deputy John Spurgeon arrived at the scene of a reported stolen vehicle, finding a different vehicle with the registered owner of the stolen vehicle inside talking with the defendant on the phone.
The owner reported that Kessel, a passenger in the stolen vehicle, had stolen control of the vehicle from them while driving, had been drinking and threatened to crash the vehicle with the owner and their infant child inside. The owner said they were eventually able to escape the vehicle, at which time Kessel allegedly drove off in it, according to court documents. In a follow-up interview, they reported Kessel had driven past them at a later time in another vehicle.
Kessel was eventually found sitting in the other vehicle, which the owner said he did not have permission to drive but was allowed to be in, according to court documents, with an open bottle of vodka in the passenger seat. The defendant was placed under arrest and denied that the events that had been reported to law enforcement had happened.
While being transported to the Dawson County Correctional Facility, court documents state that the defendant began making threats against Spurgeon and his family, even indicating where the deputy lives. Kessel told the deputy that he had been keeping logs of everything he did and that him and another individual had “plans” for Spurgeon once they were out of custody.
Upon executing a search warrant of the vehicle the defendant was found in, investigators found the keys for the stolen vehicle and then found the stolen vehicle nearby.
Between March 25 and March 29, the defendant made several recorded calls from the DCCF to the owner of the stolen vehicle trying to convince them to drop the charges against him.
• Tyler James Kortan made his initial appearance on revocation in front of Seventh Judicial District Court Judge Michael Hayworth on May 2. He has denied the allegations that he violated the conditions of his suspended sentence.
Kortan was sentenced on Nov. 7, 2014 on one count of Burglary, a felony, and one count of driving under the influence, a misdemeanor. In total, he received a total sentence of 15 years in the Montana State Prison, with seven years suspended. His suspended sentence for burglary was revoke on June 12, 2022 and he was re-sentenced to the Montana State Prison for seven years, all suspended.
A petition in support of revocation was filed with the court on March 8, 2023. According to court documents, it is alleged that Kortan violated the terms of his release when on Feb. 22, 2023 he was terminated from sex offender treatment for multiple violations. It is also alleged he violated the terms of his release on March 1 when it was found he had moved to Butte without permission and had failed to make payments on his restitution and supervision fees for multiple months, according to court documents.