• Glenn Todd McKenzie made his initial appearance on revocation in front of Seventh Judicial District Court Judge Michael Hayworth on March 31. He has denied the allegations that he violated the conditions of his suspended sentence.

McKenzie was previously sentenced on one count of driving under the influence of alcohol, fourth or subsequent offense, a felony, on March 23, 2015. At that time, he was sentenced to the Department of Corrections for 13 months for placement in an alcohol treatment program, followed by five year to the Montana State Prison with all five years suspended.