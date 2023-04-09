• Glenn Todd McKenzie made his initial appearance on revocation in front of Seventh Judicial District Court Judge Michael Hayworth on March 31. He has denied the allegations that he violated the conditions of his suspended sentence.
McKenzie was previously sentenced on one count of driving under the influence of alcohol, fourth or subsequent offense, a felony, on March 23, 2015. At that time, he was sentenced to the Department of Corrections for 13 months for placement in an alcohol treatment program, followed by five year to the Montana State Prison with all five years suspended.
The affidavit in support of revocation was filed with the court on Sept. 8, 2022 by Probation and Parole Officer Tara Zody. In the affidavit, it is alleged the defendant violated residency and reporting requirements of his release.
It is alleged that on Aug. 1, 2022, the defendant was contacted and told to report to the Glendive probation and parole office as soon as he finished his dependacy treatment in North Dakota, however he left treatment before completion, did not return to Glendive and his phone had been disconnected.
It is also alleged that on Aug. 30, 2022, officers discovered McKenzie was not living at his registered address, due to having been kicked out. Several attempts were made to contact the defendant to find his whereabouts, but his phone was disconnected.
• Jason David Hirst appeared for sentencing in front of Seventh Judicial District Court Judge Olivia Rieger on April 5. He is being sentenced on three counts of attempted sexual abuse of children, a felony. The matter was continued to April 25 for the defendant’s presentation of witnesses.
According to court documents, the charges stem from an incident on or about Nov. 14, 2021 when a 16-year-old child reported finding a hidden camera in their home, indicating the defendant had placed it with the intent of watching them. The child said a situation like that had happened before, when they were approximately 12.
Another child from the home also provided a voluntary statement, saying they had also found hidden cameras, including in items that the defendant had bought for them and the other child, according to court documents.
On Nov. 22, Child Protective Services conducted forensic interviews with the children who again reported to having found numerous hidden cameras in their home over time and on at least one occasional, witnessed the defendant destroying one of the cameras after it had been found.
On Nov. 26, law enforcement executed a search warrant on the defendant’s residence where they found multiple hidden cameras.