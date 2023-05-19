Montana State University junior and physical geography major Niko Hinz goes through his drone preflight checklist on Tuesday to ensure all systems are a go before making a pass over the East bank of the Yellowstone River to collect geological data.
Montana State University junior and physical geography major Niko Hinz goes through his drone preflight checklist on Tuesday to ensure all systems are a go before making a pass over the East bank of the Yellowstone River to collect geological data.
Brendan Heidner photo
The monitor attached to the drone’s controller displays a birds-eye-view from where the it is flying over Glendive.
Brendan Heidner photo
The light detection and ranging (LiDAR) sensor used to capture accurate imagery of the Yellowstone River's bank.
Brendan Heidner photo
Hinz (Right) and GIS Instructor and Analyst at MSU Jackson Rose complete the drone preflight checklist before taking off.
Brendan Heidner photo
Brendan Heidner photo
Hinz monitors the drones activity as it flies 1,000 meters South towards the Bell Street Bridge while Rose keeps an eye on it.
Brendan Heidner photo
Rose stands by the Yellowstone River keeping an eye on the drone as it flies South towards the Bell Street Bridge.
Brendan Heidner photo
Hinz checks on the status of the drone as it completes its third of four 500-meter sections of flight North towards Penninger Park as Rose looks on.
Anyone crossing over Glendive’s bridges on Monday and Tuesday may have caught sight of a drone flying back and forth over the Yellowstone River and though seemingly just a for-fun flyover, the real reason for the flight is just one step towards understanding the rate of erosion on the river’s east bank.
GIS Instructor and Analyst at Montana State University Jackson Rose was in town with Niko Hinz, a junior and physical geography major at MSU, to collect light detection and ranging (LiDAR) data along a two-kilometer — or 1.24-mile — stretch of the river bank between the Bell Street and Interstate 94 bridges.
The flights mark the second of four phases in a study paid for by Headwaters Economics on behalf of the City of Glendive in the amount of $4,730.25.
Headwaters Economics focuses on research to help improve development and land management decisions in communities throughout Montana.
According to Kristin Smith, an official for Headwaters Economics’ FloodWise Community Assistance Program, the data collected will ultimately help the city truly understand the rate of erosion along the banks of the Yellowstone River, particularly at Penninger Park along North River Avenue as the banks are nearly eroded to the point of damaging city infrastructure.
She noted Headwaters Economics has worked with the City of Glendive and Dawson County over the last year, at least, helping with conversations about a Section 205 Flood Damage Reduction Study filed with the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers some time ago.
“We keep hearing issues about other problems that aren’t going to be addressed by that study, including things like the erosion at Penninger Park,” Smith said. “We just try to connect the dots for the community.”
Rose noted he and Hinz were conducting two complete flights to ensure they received the data necessary to create the digital surface map and quantify the rate of erosion over time.
“It’s good to just have two sets of the data in case something went wrong with the sensor,” Rose said, adding he believes it will ultimately help better determine a solution rather than simply pointing out the issue as many past studies did. “Being able to figure out how fast that erosion is happening and when decisions have to be made, I think, is the big value.”
The flights were completed by conducting four 500-meter sections primarily from a single launch location; the boat launch just off of River Avenue. Rose added they only had to move their drone launch location for the final 500 meters South of the I-94 bridge both days.
“It’s really nice not to have to do a new launch site for each one of these 500-meter flights because the LiDAR unit has to warm up and the base-station has to power up, so it cuts a lot of prep time if you can do two (flights) consecutively,” he said, adding the shorter sections also helped more effectively utilize the drone’s battery supply. “The big limiting factor with drones is batteries because … as soon as you start to add payload — weight — onto the drone, that starts to cut the battery life pretty dramatically.”
Over the 24 hours that Rose and Hinz spent in Glendive, the drone spent approximately one hour and 20 minutes in the air: 40 minutes on Monday and 40 minutes on Tuesday.
In such a short amount of time, Rose explained the LiDAR sensor attached to the drone collected 2,040 points of data per second that will eventually get used to create the digital surface model of the parts of the bank that was surveyed.
He added that the historical data would become more accurate over time if the City of Glendive decided to conduct a stream bank analysis with LiDAR technology every year or, at the very least, every couple of years.
“This is a really crystal clear snapshot and … if you do that over time, whether that’s annual or every other year, whatever that looks like, then we can get really precise with quantifying that erosion over time,” Rose noted. “It’s really going to help inform the conversations around planning decisions, whether that’s moving infrastructure, whether that’s around housing; all the considerations that the city has in this space for the East bank.”
“It really is just so impressive how much information you can collect and communicate in a relatively short amount of time,” Hinz said. “I think that being able to put a metric to this fact that everyone knows, that the river bank is eroding, is really important, so hopefully, that’s what this data can do.”
Although in Glendive for a specific purpose, Hinz had an opportunity to spend much of his downtime skating at the Brett Fitch Memorial Skate Park in Jaycee West Park, something that made his trip that much better for him.
“I personally love getting the chance to come to Glendive,” he said, adding that in his opinion, Glendive currently has the best skate park in the State of Montana. “I think the Yellowstone (River) is the coolest river, and I got to go skateboard in my free time a bunch.”
Rose, Hinz and Smith hope to have a final report complete for presentation to the City of Glendive by July of this year and ultimately hope it can help provide recommendations for a solution the erosion specifically at Penninger Park.