Anyone crossing over Glendive’s bridges on Monday and Tuesday may have caught sight of a drone flying back and forth over the Yellowstone River and though seemingly just a for-fun flyover, the real reason for the flight is just one step towards understanding the rate of erosion on the river’s east bank.

GIS Instructor and Analyst at Montana State University Jackson Rose was in town with Niko Hinz, a junior and physical geography major at MSU, to collect light detection and ranging (LiDAR) data along a two-kilometer — or 1.24-mile — stretch of the river bank between the Bell Street and Interstate 94 bridges.

