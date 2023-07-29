While the initial bond election for Dawson County High School earlier this year came and went with relatively little attention, the second attempt is getting far more attention. Over 1,000 people had already submitted ballots by noon on Thursday, public discussion is lively, and there is still well over a week to go until election day on Aug. 8.

The issues on the ballot are the exact same as the issue that was presented to voters in the Dawson County High School District in the May 2 school elections, an $8 million bond and a five-year building reserve levy valued at $400,000 annually, or $2 million in total. The Glendive Unified School Board voted to re-run the issues as critical infrastructure issues continue to mount at the school without an adequate budget to fix them.

Hunter Herbaugh can be reached at hherbaugh@rangerreview.com.