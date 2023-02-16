The Montana Department of Public Health and Human Services announced on Thursday that the Eastern Montana Veterans Home would be under new management beginning March 1. The incoming management firm is Eduro Healthcare, which DPHHS has been in negotiations with since last year for management of the veterans home.
Glendive Medical Center has been serving as the management entity for the Eastern Montana Veterans Home since it opened in 1995. However, the hospital announced in December 2021 that it would be stepping back from managing the home due to the rising cost of care and increased dependency on traveling staff to meet the facility's needs.
Eduro was initially announced as the company that would be taking over management from GMC last June, however contract negotiations at that time failed to be finalized and GMC extended its management contract to allow for more time. Eduro is a Salt Lake City-based company that manages about 40 skilled nursing homes across nine states, including other facilities in Montana.
When asked why Eduro had changed course and would be taking over the facility again, DPHHS Public Information Officer Jon Ebelt did not say, responding instead that DPHHS is grateful for GMC's service and is looking forward to working with Eduro.
In the department's announcement, DPHHS director Charles Brereton also expressed gratitude for GMC's management of the facility, as well as noting that the state has already been impressed by Eduro's management of the Southwest Veterans Home in Butte.
"We are grateful for GMC's service to Montana’s Veterans over the past 27 years," Brereton said. "DPHHS has been impressed with Eduro Healthcare’s management of the Southwest Montana Veterans Home in Butte, and we are looking forward to expanding this partnership to Glendive."
No employees are expected to lose their jobs as part of this transition, the DPHHS said.
A request for comment from GMC was not returned prior to press time.