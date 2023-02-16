EMVH

The Eastern Montana Veterans Home has been managed by Glendive Medical Center since 1995. It was announced this week that a new management agency, Eduro Healthcare, will be taking over in March.

 Montana Department of Public Health and Human Services

The Montana Department of Public Health and Human Services announced on Thursday that the Eastern Montana Veterans Home would be under new management beginning March 1. The incoming management firm is Eduro Healthcare, which DPHHS has been in negotiations with since last year for management of the veterans home.

Glendive Medical Center has been serving as the management entity for the Eastern Montana Veterans Home since it opened in 1995. However, the hospital announced in December 2021 that it would be stepping back from managing the home due to the rising cost of care and increased dependency on traveling staff to meet the facility's needs.

