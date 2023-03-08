The Eastern Plains Economic Development Corporation published a survey last week to assist a client in gauging interest in year-round access to fresh locally grown produce.
In an interview on Tuesday, Agriculture and Community Development Specialist for the EPEDC Terra Burman noted the survey is intended to gather data and interest in a greenhouse that a local producer would operate and provide locally grown fruits and vegetables to people in the eastern Montana region.
“As the (local) Food and Agriculture Development Center, a client reached out to us in regards to building the greenhouse and seeing if there was any grant funding ... for a project such as that,” she said, noting the client resides in Dawson County. “We just wanted to see what the need and the demand would be in our area within 100 miles radius to see if people are interested in that.”
Burman added part of her position with the EPEDC is to assist people with training and technical assistance for product development, business planning, networking and market research, to name a few.
The Bountiful Baskets Food Co-Op is one example of a method in providing more fresh produce to people in Glendive, however Burman believes the idea for a greenhouse would make that fresh produce even more widely accessible.
“Montana is an absolute food desert,” she said. “We’re the last on the list of trucks, so when things get here, the produce doesn’t last as long ... This is really just a producer reaching out going, ‘I see a need and I would love to fill that need.’”
The project is currently at its earliest stage of development and Burman hopes the survey will only bolster that development once it closes sometime in April.
“This person wants to start their project by May,” she noted.
The contents of the survey are intended to solicit responses about whether or not people want year-round access to local produce, how far they are willing to drive for fresh produce and what specific produce items they would like to see grown in the greenhouse that they feel are harder to obtain in the wintertime.
Additionally, the producer is interested in adding a unique component to the operation of the greenhouse sometime in the future should survey responses reflect the same interest.
“Later on, (we want to know) would they subscribe to a produce box or something like that,” Burman said.
The produce subscription box would follow a similar model to the EPEDC’s Plains-to-Porch boxes, which ships Montana-made products directly to a subscriber’s front door.
Since publishing the survey, the EPEDC already received a total of about 40 responses as of Tuesday and Burman hopes to see the number of responses continue to multiply.
At this time, the survey is available on the EPEDC’s Facebook page, or at www.rangerreview.com and will remain open for approximately 30 days.