basket

The Eastern Plains Economic Development Corporation published a survey last week to assist a client in gauging interest in year-round access to fresh locally grown produce.

In an interview on Tuesday, Agriculture and Community Development Specialist for the EPEDC Terra Burman noted the survey is intended to gather data and interest in a greenhouse that a local producer would operate and provide locally grown fruits and vegetables to people in the eastern Montana region.

Brendan Heidner can be reached at bheidner@rangerreview.com