The Glendive Elks Lodge #1324 abruptly announced the indefinite closure of Gunners Ridge and its event center this week, and the organization has confirmed its intention to pursue selling the business.

The community of Glendive opened social media on Saturday morning to a large image posted by the Gunners Ridge Bar & Grill page that stated, “Due to recent circumstances and with regret the Elks Trustees announce Gunners Ridge Bar & Grill is closed indefinitely.”

