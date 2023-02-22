The Glendive Elks Lodge #1324 abruptly announced the indefinite closure of Gunners Ridge and its event center this week, and the organization has confirmed its intention to pursue selling the business.
The community of Glendive opened social media on Saturday morning to a large image posted by the Gunners Ridge Bar & Grill page that stated, “Due to recent circumstances and with regret the Elks Trustees announce Gunners Ridge Bar & Grill is closed indefinitely.”
According to Glendive Elks officer Dave Linn, who was designated the spokesperson for the organization after the Ranger-Review reached out to numerous Elks’ officials, the decision to close Gunners Ridge as a business was officially made by a vote of the membership at the organization’s meeting on Thursday, Feb. 16.
“This unfortunate outcome was very difficult for the members, given the herculean effort over the last few months by a dedicated group of members, employees and volunteers to keep this much needed facility open for the Elks members, as well as the community,” Linn said in an interview on Tuesday.
The first public announcement alluding to challenges at Gunners Ridge occurred on Jan. 10 when the Glendive Elks signed and published an open letter they wrote to a local social media group in an effort to keep the public informed about the state of the business.
“It is no secret that it has been a struggle since opening a couple of years ago, especially recently,” the letter read, referring to ongoing rumors about the business and challenges to maintain a full staff, to name a few.
At this time, the Glendive Elks is in communication with the overarching national and state Elks organizations as they determine what the best step forward is.
“We just thank the many donors and the Glendive community for their past and current support of Elks Lodge #1324 as we work through the next options that we need to get through,” Linn said.
One option that the Glendive Elks is considering at this time is to sell the Gunners Ridge facility while still maintaining themselves as a chartered Elks organization.
“That’s probably the main option that we’re looking into right now,” Linn noted, adding operating the business has proved financially unfeasible for the organization.
When the groundbreaking for Gunners Ridge took place in October of 2017, it was reported in the October 22, 2017 issue of the Ranger-Review that the estimated cost of construction, according to the architectural design, was $1.5 million. The Elks lodge, bar and restaurant was officially opened in November of 2020.
With a mortgage “in excess of $1 million,” Linn noted the Glendive Elks will continue to do everything possible to continue making loan and bill payments as long as they own the facility.
“We still have our obligations and figuring out ways (to pay),” he said. “Until we get somebody to buy the building, we still may have some special events and do some things in order to help continue to pay the bills ... We’re just doing the best we can with what we’ve got.”
In terms of reservations made for private and public events throughout 2023, decisions about use of the building are still pending.
Linn encouraged anyone who may have a reservation to use Gunners Ridge for an event to reach out to the contact they had prior to the closure of the building.
“I think it depends on the timing of these future discussions and who is in control of the building at that point,” Linn said. “If somebody has a reservation, I think they just need to reach out to the contact they had.”
Linn added that the Glendive Elks sincerely thanks the community of Glendive for support and asks everyone to “continue to have patience with us as we figure out a way to still keep an Elks (club) in Glendive.”
More information about Gunners Ridge and the Glendive Elks’ plans for the future will get published as the matter develops.