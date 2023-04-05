Water pooled up on California Street recently sparked public discussion as runoff from snow melt leaves a constant puddle between four property owners; the Astoria Hotel, East End Cenex, Yellowstone River Inn and a housing complex. Interstate Engineering is currently working with the City of Glendive on a designed solution to the problem.
In the fall of 2022, the City of Glendive contracted with Interstate Engineering for a total of $27,900 to complete a design outlining plans to solve a years-long problem on California Street located just north of Interstate 94 near the Astoria Hotel.
Public Works Director Frank Ceane said the primary issue is that water runs to the lowest spot of the street between four adjacent properties with nowhere else to go. The water either pools several inches deep creating an issue for motorists or it freezes and creates yet another issue for those living in the residential area with only one entrance.
“We have it in the budget; (and) we’re waiting for a design from Interstate Engineering,” Ceane said, noting the funds used to pay for the project design were approved by the Glendive City Council last year for the fiscal year 2023 budget. “(The city has) been looking at that (issue) long before I was here.”
He added a primary contributing factor to the issue is the placement of the four properties — the Astoria Hotel, Yellowstone River Inn, East End Cenex and a housing complex — along California Street which all create a slight decline to a center point.
“All of the runoff that comes out of that Astoria parking lot and everything on California Street, just about everything that comes out of that gas station all ends up in that same spot,” Ceane said. “It was a bad design when it was put in (and) it just should have all been built different and reviewed and done differently ... Why it wasn’t designed differently, I don’t know. I have a lot of questions, but I’ve got no answers for any of them.”
Jordan Mayer, a project engineer with Interstate Engineering, noted the design for the explored solution was “placed on the back burner” due to working with the City of Glendive on major water and sewer projects expected to begin this summer.
“Originally, we did some high-level survey just to see where the water could go and some preliminary conversations with the State of Montana and the City of Glendive there and try to figure out what we could do with the stormwater,” Mayer said.
At the time, a possible solution was to divert the water towards the grass area adjacent to the interstate, however it was discovered they were not allowed to put any stormwater into the state’s right-of-way.
“What we ended up looking at was piping the stormwater over to an existing storm manhole and stormwater facilities on (Yellowstone River Drive),” Mayer said.
Although eager to remedy the issue, the implementation of the solution is ultimately left for the four adjacent property owners to decide on and fund once the design is complete as they are within a special improvement district, Ceane noted.
“We would be working with the property owners to execute a storm drainage easement across their property since that’s not in city right-of-way and then we would also look at preliminary road improvements on California Street from the Astoria to Merrill Avenue,” Mayer said.
The authorization of a special improvement district and the responsibility of the property owners within to front costs for improvements is derived from Montana Code Annotated 7-12-41.
Mayer estimates Interstate Engineering will finalize the design and have it ready to present to the City of Glendive some time this summer.
“Preliminary plans have been completed (and) the solution has been identified,” he said. “We’re finalizing the plans and we’ll prepare a project cost estimate this summer.”