Drainage issues on California Street area again a topic of public discussion as runoff from melting snow pools up in the intersection, and one city official is still working with the contracted engineers on designing a solution to the problem.

In the fall of 2022, the City of Glendive contracted with Interstate Engineering for a total of $27,900 to complete a design outlining plans to solve a years-long problem on California Street located just north of Interstate 94 near the Astoria Hotel.

