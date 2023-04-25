Burghduff Zoom

Jake Burghduff, shown with his attorney Hailey Forcella, made his initial appearance on amended charges via Zoom on April 19, pleading not guilty to an additional charge of deliberate homicide.

Jake Burghduff, one of the two individuals currently charged with the murder of Fallon resident Isaac Carrier, pleaded not guilty to amended charges on April 19. His made his initial appearance on the amended charges via Zoom from the Dawson County Correctional Facility.

The amended charges include the addition of one count of deliberate homicide, a felony, for Carrier’s death. Burghduff was previously charged with one count of arson and one count of tampering with physical evidence, both felonies. He again pleaded not guilty to those charges as well during his appearance last week.

