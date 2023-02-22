The Farm-to-Table store will move from its current location within the Eastern Plains Event Center on Monday to its new location at Fantastic Finds along Highway 16, the Sidney highway. The move is expected to take only a couple of days and be ready to open in its new location on Wednesday, March 1.
After 14 years in its original location, Glendive’s own grocery store with Montana-made products is slated to make a move next week with hopes to cut costs and increase traffic.
The Farm-to-Table store, owned and operated by Community Giving Assistance Towards Employment, is scheduled to move from its current location within the Eastern Plains Event Center to the Fantastic Finds building on the Highway 16, the Sidney highway, on Monday.
According to Community GATE member Jan Kruger, it is getting increasingly cost prohibitive as a nonprofit organization to provide quality local products to the community and break even between paying rent and utilities and a salary for an employee manager.
Former store manager Matt Adams resigned from the position at the end of January in order to seek full time employment and pursue an education and career as a nurse, putting the organization at a crossroads.
“We had to do something,” Kruger said, adding Community GATE only saw two possible outcomes: close the store completely or make a move to a new location.
The Farm-to-Table store was opened in April of 2009 by the late Bruce Smith, who had a vision to provide fresh local products while cutting shipping costs for both producers and customers.
“It goes back to Bruce Smith and his visions of having a farm to table store for local product,” Kruger said. “His belief was, and it’s true, why are we paying to have locally-grown product shipped out and then we pay to have it shipped back; why not keep it local?”
Although Community GATE is excited to make the move, Kruger noted they understand the position that it leaves the EPEC in, as it will lose a consistent revenue stream through rent of that space.
“It was a difficult decision in the respect that it puts the EPEC in a tough spot because we pay them rent for the kitchen and for the store,” she said.
The two major reasons for Community GATE’s decision to move the store were to further Smith’s mission and alleviate the amount of time and effort it takes for volunteers to do the work.
“Honestly, (we are doing it) to lessen work as a committee,” Kruger said, noting a greater majority of the Community GATE members are aging. “We’re all getting older and we’re looking for new people to join the fun.”
By moving the store to Fantastic Finds, Community GATE will no longer have to staff the store, whether that be a paid or volunteer employee.
“We’ll still order and stock and keep track of the inventory,” Kruger said.
While the Farm-to-Table store is moving, Kruger added they will still utilize the commercial kitchen within the EPEC and encourage other producers who display product in the store to do the same.
As a result of the move to Fantastic Finds, Community GATE ultimately believes that traffic to the store will only increase.
Kruger believes manager of Fantastic Finds Tina Carter’s “vivacious” personality will prove an asset to the success of the Farm-to-Table store.
With the move beginning Monday, Feb. 27, she added the community and regular customers of the Farm-to-Table store can expect little delay in service.
The Farm-to-Store is anticipated to open at its new location within Fantastic Finds on Wednesday, March 1.