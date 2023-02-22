Farm-to-Table Store

The Farm-to-Table store will move from its current location within the Eastern Plains Event Center on Monday to its new location at Fantastic Finds along Highway 16, the Sidney highway. The move is expected to take only a couple of days and be ready to open in its new location on Wednesday, March 1.

After 14 years in its original location, Glendive’s own grocery store with Montana-made products is slated to make a move next week with hopes to cut costs and increase traffic.

The Farm-to-Table store, owned and operated by Community Giving Assistance Towards Employment, is scheduled to move from its current location within the Eastern Plains Event Center to the Fantastic Finds building on the Highway 16, the Sidney highway, on Monday.

