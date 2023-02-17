Todd Fisher

Glendive native Todd Fisher is the victim of a suspected homicide at the Montana State Prison.

 Ranger-Review file photo

The investigation into the potential murder of a Glendive native at the Montana State Prison is still ongoing, with few new details being made public, according to investigators.

Todd Fisher, who was serving time at the MSP for the 2018 murder of his father, Wilbur, was pronounced dead at the facility on Jan. 29. According to a press release from the Department of Corrections, his death is being investigated as a homicide.

