When Montana voters approved legalizing marijuana for recreational use among adults in the 2020 election, one of the questions that popped up was how well a new industry in the state would be able to perform. With the first year of legal sales now on the books, it can be said that the industry has performed well and even surpassed expectations.
According to the Montana Department of Revenue, recreational cannabis sales totaled to $223,615,653 in 2022. Prior to 2022, the governor’s budget office predicted that recreational sales would only be roughly $130 million.
When including medical sales, total marijuana sales statewide totaled to about $322,871,311 last year.
Marijuana revenue is reported to the DOR quarterly by the counties where sales are allowed, including Dawson County. According to DOR reports, Dawson County reported $1,532,746 in marijuana sales through the last quarter of 2022. Overall, it was one of the county’s strongest quarters for recreational sales, but its weakest for medical sales and its third strongest in overall sales.
Recreational sales between October and December were the second highest for 2022, coming in at $1,347,186, a roughly 3.8% decrease from the third quarter of the year. Medical sales, meanwhile, decreased by approximately 15% to about $185,560, the lowest amount of quarterly sales for all of 2022 and the second consecutive quarter that medical sales declined.
Throughout the quarter, October was the best performing month in Dawson County, reporting the highest sales for both recreation and medical marijuana. Recreational sales were reported at $496,333 while medical sales reported $63,406 for a total sales value of $559,740.
Dawson County also has a 3% local option excise tax on all marijuana sales. How much money was raised through that tax through the final quarter of 2022 is not known at this time as the county has not yet received the revenue from the DOR, according to County Clerk and Recorder Shirley Kreiman. The DOR keeps 5% of the funds for processing fees and returns the remaining 95% to the county each quarter. The money raised through the tax is shared between Dawson County, the City of Glendive and the Town of Richey.
As the second year of recreational sales is now underway, the state is already off to a strong start, with the DOR reporting $5.6 million in recreational sales state-wide through the month of January. In Dawson County, recreational sales last month came out to $464,298, a roughly 7.6% increase from December.
Likewise, medical marijuana sales in the county also saw a slight uptick for the first time since September. Medical sales were reported at $60,807, a 0.9% increase from December, According to DOR reports.
The governor’s budget office is also expecting tax revenue from marijuana sales to increase in the next fiscal year that starts in July, anticipating up to $50.7 million in revenue being generated in FY24.