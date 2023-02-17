Dawson County 4th Quarter Marijuana Graph

Marijuana sales dipped slightly in Dawson County during the 4th Quarter of 2022.

When Montana voters approved legalizing marijuana for recreational use among adults in the 2020 election, one of the questions that popped up was how well a new industry in the state would be able to perform. With the first year of legal sales now on the books, it can be said that the industry has performed well and even surpassed expectations.

According to the Montana Department of Revenue, recreational cannabis sales totaled to $223,615,653 in 2022. Prior to 2022, the governor’s budget office predicted that recreational sales would only be roughly $130 million.

