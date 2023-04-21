Glendive’s own local jeweler is now a four-time national design contest prizewinner and although the feat exposes her business, Sugar Plum Jewelry, to a larger audience in the industry, she only hopes it further highlights the community where she lives, works and loves.

In 2019, Katelynne Eslick won her first-ever national design contest after entering the annual “March Bridal Madness” competition run by Stuller, Inc., a world renowned jewelry supplier and manufacturer based out of Lafayette, La., in which jewelers from around the globe enter what they believe is their best bridal jewelry design.

Brendan Heidner can be reached at bheidner@rangerreview.com