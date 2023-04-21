Glendive’s own local jeweler is now a four-time national design contest prizewinner and although the feat exposes her business, Sugar Plum Jewelry, to a larger audience in the industry, she only hopes it further highlights the community where she lives, works and loves.
In 2019, Katelynne Eslick won her first-ever national design contest after entering the annual “March Bridal Madness” competition run by Stuller, Inc., a world renowned jewelry supplier and manufacturer based out of Lafayette, La., in which jewelers from around the globe enter what they believe is their best bridal jewelry design.
“I think I just got up the nerve to enter,” Eslick said, also giving credit to her father for encouraging her to submit a design during a time when her business was also growing. “Around that time is (about) when I started doing more custom bridal designs (for clients), so it kind of just coincided with the growth of my business and the focus on my custom work.”
Since then, she has entered the same contest a total of four times — 2019, 2020, 2022 and 2023 — winning first place two times and runner-up twice.
This year’s entry, a rose gold, tear-dropped shape filled with diamonds and a London blue topaz gem, marks Eslick’s second first place victory.
The judging process for Stuller’s March Bridal Madness design contest started on March 17 this year with a fan vote of all submitted designs.
The fan voting period remained open for 13 days before the top three fan favorites were announced on March 31 and finally judged by a panel of industry experts over the course of the following week.
According to Eslick, the judging criteria consists of the wearability, originality, overall aesthetic, proportionality and mass appeal of the submitted design.
Although proud of this year’s win in the design contest, she noted that she ultimately hopes the news will only promote Glendive and all that the town has to offer to visitors.
“All decisions that I make about my business ... I’m always thinking about how it can benefit my community and my clients,” Eslick said. “For people in Glendive to be able to say we have an award-winning designer right here in our community, in our little tiny Eastern Montana town ... it’s cool.”
The design contest may provide general exposure to Eslick’s business and Glendive, however she wants residents and community champions to boast about every “feather in Glendive’s cap” to show just how unique the town is.
“Any little bit of pride that anybody can bring to Glendive is awesome,” Eslick said.