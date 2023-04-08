The Friends of the Library board received a grant in the amount of $8,000 from the MDU Resources Group Inc. to update all of the lighting inside and outside of the Glendive Public Library from incandescent lights to LEDs. The new lights are expected to increase efficiency and reduce the library's electric bill.
The Glendive Public Library may soon look a bit brighter after the Friends of the Library board was awarded a grant to replace all of the light fixtures both inside and outside of the structure.
According to information provided in the FOL meeting on Wednesday, MDU Resources Group Inc. awarded the group $8,000 to partially fund the replacement of the library’s lights with LEDs.
“That (grant) puts us up into our ‘we can do it’ category with the money that we raised,” FOL President Gerald Tweten said, adding the grant is accompanied by funds raised through the monthly FOL Trivia Nights at Cross Country Brewing.
The board contracted with Holden Electric for a total of about $12,000 to complete the project. The grant will cover approximately two-thirds of the project cost while funds raised by the FOL make up the difference.
As of Wednesday, all of the lights in the basement of the library and Montana Room now feature LED bulbs. Following the completion of switching the lights inside the library, the board expects to see Holden Electric work on changing the outside lights as soon as it warms up.
According to Tweten, some of the lights outside are inoperable, making the sidewalks outside “totally dark” for pedestrians.
“Hopefully once the weather warms up, we’re going to have lights around the outside of the building that have been not working or missing (for some time),” he noted.
In addition to the general upgraded look the LED lights will give the library, members of the board explained they should prove much more energy- and cost-efficient.
“It’ll be interesting to see what the cost is once everything is changed,” FOL board member LouAnne Tweten noted.
“I’m thinking a LED light bulb uses about 25% of what the incandescent does,” Gerald said. “I think it’ll be pretty substantial.”
Although the switch from incandescent lights to LEDs is the most recent project the FOL is working on, the board has helped raise money to fund numerous major library improvement projects over the years, including recarpeting the entire library and adding security cameras, to name a few.
Members of the group added they will likely soon begin searching for ways to raise funds to address issues with the building’s air conditioning system that is currently inoperable, as well as replacing windows that are no longer adequately air-sealed.
The FOL board continues to find ways to keep the library in as best of shape as possible for the public to enjoy.
“You have a group of people here who have a passion for libraries,” FOL board member Twylla McPherson noted.