Glendive Public Library

The Friends of the Library board received a grant in the amount of $8,000 from the MDU Resources Group Inc. to update all of the lighting inside and outside of the Glendive Public Library from incandescent lights to LEDs. The new lights are expected to increase efficiency and reduce the library's electric bill.

 Google Maps image

The Glendive Public Library may soon look a bit brighter after the Friends of the Library board was awarded a grant to replace all of the light fixtures both inside and outside of the structure.

According to information provided in the FOL meeting on Wednesday, MDU Resources Group Inc. awarded the group $8,000 to partially fund the replacement of the library’s lights with LEDs.

