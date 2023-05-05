Frontier Gateway Museum Curator Shannon Hellman addresses the gathered board members and public in attendance at the museum board’s annual meeting on Sunday, April 30. Pictured (L to R); Hellman, Eileen Melby, Rosanne Bos and Patty Atwell.
Local bronze sculpture artist Pamela Harr was the guest speaker at the museum board’s meeting. She gave those in attendance more insight into her thoughts and decision-making process behind many of the bronze sculptures she has donated to the community, as well as some fun facts about some of her statues most interesting features.
Hunter Herbaugh
The Frontier Gateway Museum held its annual meeting on April 30, recapping the accomplishments they achieved in the last year and provoking excitement for this year’s tourism season.
Recapping the successes, museum board president Eileen Melby pointed out all the improvements that have been, including the gift shop refurbishment and repair in process of two buildings on the grounds. The museum also established its Talking Trails over the last year, adding a major asset to their historical teaching tools.
The most noteworthy accomplishment in the past year though has been the support the museum received, with volunteers and donors playing a major role.
“I just would like to thank all our volunteers and our donors. It’s been an incredible year,” Melby said.
According to Melby, the museum has received both significant financial and material donations. Chief among them was the donation received from the Richard and Winifred McMullin estate, which totaled about $84,000.
That donation did come with some caveats, Melby noted, explaining that it can’t be used for advertising, administration or salaries.
“Basically, (it can be used for) new displays, repairing buildings or new buildings. We’ll use it carefully, it’s a wonderful gift,” she said.
Another financial donation of about $5,000 was made from an anonymous donor. The donation was made with the caveat that it could only be used to generate more donations for the repairs for the museum’s school house building. With that, Melby said the board funded a letter campaign and grant application that raised about $17,000.
“It really made me feel good because yes, people do support our museum. We don’t want to be asking or begging for money all the time, but that one ask, it was just incredible how fast the money was raised,” Melby said.
The museum received a sizable material donation from the family of Charles Imhoff, an early day business owner in Glendive. Before passing away in the 1960s, Imhoff moved out of Glendive, but his family in Helena was recently looking for something to do with all of his old business equipment, so they donated it.
Not only did the museum get his equipment, museum curator Shannon Hellman pointed out the most interesting find was a series of journals Imhoff wrote, which were actually found at the Glendive Public Library about three years ago. After receiving the donation from Imhoff’s family, the museum and library reviewed those journals, finding they contained newspapers clipping, along with Imhoff’s annotations, providing a first-hand account from someone who was there to experience the current events of the time.
“He would basically in his own words with annotations or his perspective of what was going on in that time period. It’s pretty fascinating... It’s fun to read and you get a sense of his voice,” Hellman said, adding that the library donated the journals to the museum.
With new displays and material ready to go, the museum board is looking forward to another productive summer.
In other news, the board elected officers at the meeting. Most officers retained their positions, with Patty Atwell remaining the board’s treasurer and Rosanne Bos remaining the board’s vice-president. However there was a pretty significant change as Melby said she would not be seeking re-election as board president. Instead, long-time board member Greg Hagenston volunteered to fill the position and was voted in unanimously by the board.
Two more board members were also added: Justin Cross and Adele Idso.
The museum’s summer season runs from Memorial Day on May 29 to Labor Day on Sept. 4. During the season, the museum will be open from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m from Monday to Saturday, and from 1 p.m. to 5 p.m. on Sundays.