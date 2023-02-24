The Department of Fish, Wildlife and Parks will continue looking for land to develop into a recreational site between Fallon and Glendive as the land deal they were previously negotiating ended unsuccessfully. The stretch of land located along Cracker Box Road and the Yellowstone River currently owned by Jake Buxbaum was a development goal for the Lower Yellowstone River Coalition’s effort to expand recreational access to the river as there is currently no official access points between Glendive and Fallon.
According to Greg Lemon, FWP’s public information administrator, the previous negotiation for Buxbaum’s land ended when Buxbaum decided he was not interested in selling.
Buxbaum did not respond to a request for comment.
The potential land purchase was raised as a point of concern for at least one neighboring land owner, Ric Holden, who approached the Dawson County Commissioners at their Oct. 4, 2022 meeting, encouraging them to oppose the possible purchase. Among his concerns, Holden said he believes the river at the proposed site would have been too shallow for a boat launch and development of the area could possibly compromise the banks of the river, unintentionally allowing flood waters to spread throughout the area and wash away roads, or even nearby buildings.
With these concerns in mind, Holden recently formulated a plan to offer a piece of his own land further downstream to FWP. Titling the land “Big Boulders” due to one of the location’s most notable features, Holden noted that there are already some people that use the area for fishing and it would provide access to a deeper part of the river, making it more suitable for a boat launch.
“It was kind of a necessity (to offer FWP this land) if I really didn’t want them to dig into that bank,” Holden said.
Lemon noted that while the offer was appreciated, FWP will not be pursuing the Big Boulders area for purchase due to lack of access. Holden confirmed this was a concern that FWP officials expressed when he showed them the land, as to get direct access to a potential recreation site they would need to secure an easement to a neighboring property owner’s land.
With FWP now pursuing neither Buxbaum’s or Holden’s properties, it is unclear where the department will looks next to set up a recreation site. According to Lemon, they are still interested in establishing a recreation site between Fallon and Glendive.
Holden said that his offer to the department still stands if they cannot find any other suitable locations for future access sites.
The Lower Yellowstone River Coalition previously announced three other sites that FWP is looking to potentially purchase: one near Forsyth and two near Terry. Lemon did not have any additional updates on those specific sites but noted the department is exploring numerous access projects throughout the southeast corridor of the Yellowstone River.
More information will be provided when it is available and FWP will be taking public comment prior to any final land purchases, as is required by law.