Average gasoline prices in Montana have risen 9.6 cents per gallon in the last week, averaging $3.26/g Sunday, according to GasBuddy's survey of 615 stations in Montana. Prices in Montana are 1.5 cents per gallon higher than a month ago and stand 77.6 cents per gallon lower than a year ago. The national average price of diesel has fallen 1.6 cents in the last week and stands at $4.15 per gallon.

According to GasBuddy price reports, the cheapest station in Montana was priced at $3.08/g Sunday while the most expensive was $3.60/g, a difference of 52.0 cents per gallon. The lowest gas price in Glendive Sunday was $3.09.