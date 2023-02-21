Average gasoline prices in Montana have risen 3.2 cents per gallon in the last week, averaging $3.27/g Sunday, according to GasBuddy's survey of 615 stations in Montana. Prices in Montana are 16.2 cents per gallon higher than a month ago and stand 16.1 cents per gallon lower than a year ago. The national average price of diesel has fallen 6.9 cents in the last week and stands at $4.45 per gallon.

According to GasBuddy price reports, the cheapest registered station in Montana was priced at $3.11/g Sunday while the most expensive was $3.54/g, a difference of 43.0 cents per gallon. Glendive, once again, had the lowest gas prices in the state this week.