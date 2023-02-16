gas prices Feb. 15

Area gasoline prices on Wednesday, Feb. 15

Average gasoline prices in Montana have risen 1 cent per gallon in the last week, averaging $3.23/g today, according to GasBuddy's survey of 615 stations in Montana. Prices in Montana are 24.9 cents per gallon higher than a month ago and stand 17.8 cents per gallon lower than a year ago. The national average price of diesel has fallen 7.3 cents in the last week and stands at $4.53 per gallon, the lowest level since March 5, 2022.

According to GasBuddy price reports, the cheapest station in Montana was priced at $3.09/g on Sunday while the most expensive was $3.39/g, a difference of 30.0 cents per gallon. The lowest price in the state Sunday was $3.09/g while the highest was $3.39/g, a difference of 30.0 cents per gallon.