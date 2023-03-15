champs

Maverick Murphy (left) and Alaina Rivas (right) took first place in their respective categories at the Elks Regional Hoop Shoot Competition in Spearfish, S.D. on March 11. They will be competing in the national competition in Chicago in April.

Two local youth athletes are regional Elks Hoop Shoot champions following the competition in Spearfish, S.D. this past weekend, earning their way to the national competition next month. Maverick Murphy and Alaina Rivas competed in the 10-11 boys and girls divisions, respectively.

Maverick took the win in his age group, hitting 24 of 25 free throws. Meanwhile, Alaina took the win in her group, hitting 21 of 25. The national competition will be held in Chicago in April.

