Alaina Rivas (left) and Maverick Murphy (right) both placed second in the 10-11 girls and boys brackets at the Elks National Hoop Shoot competition in Chicago on April 23. They are pictured by their trophies.
Two local athletes came back with big smiles and big trophies after taking second place in the Elks National Hoop Shoot competition in Chicago. Alaina Rivas and Maverick Murphy both took the second place spot in their respective categories — the 10-11 girls and boys divisions — capping off a journey that began at home in December with the local Hoop Shoot contest.
After multiple contests and over 100 free throws, this was the first time either of them made it to the national competition. Though they came up just shy of the first place spot, they both managed to out-score 10 other athletes in their groups and said it felt good to finish the competition out with such strong finishes.
“It’s hard to explain. I was nervous warming up, but when I got into it I was like, ‘I prepared for this,’ so I wasn’t that nervous,” Rivas said.
“It definitely took a second to sink in that I took second in the nation. I definitely couldn’t ask for more, besides winning, but it was definitely fun,” Murphy added.
Rivas especially had to fight hard to earn her trophy. Both shooters ended with a score of 23/25, with Murphy falling short by just one throw, but Rivas tied two others and went into a double shoot out to earn her spot, finishing just one point behind the winner. That put some pressure on, she said, but she managed to stay calm throughout.
The hoop shoot season started in December at the local level, with Rivas and Murphy taking the wins at home to move forward to the district competition, also held in Glendive, in January. After taking wins at the district level, they moved on to the state competition in Livingston in February, then to the regional competition in Spearfish, S.D., where taking the win there qualified them for the national contest.
While the national competition certainly put the pressure on, both Rivas and Murphy noted that the real hurdle throughout the whole contest was the regional competition. Once they made it past that, they felt they had the confidence they needed to make it through the rest of the competition.
“Once you made it past that regional competition, you kind of just felt relief,” Murphy said.
“Yeah, like the hard part is over. Now you just go up to the line and shoot the ball,” Rivas added.
Throughout this whole experience, the two have worked hard and have definitely noticed the results of their work. As they both enjoying playing basketball, they believe the work they’ve put into this competition has helped improve their game overall.
“When you practice during the hoop shoot, obviously there’s nobody making noise at you to miss, so it’s definitely a lot more different in games than in the hoop shoot but it helps you focus and make more shots,” Murphy said.
“My form was a lot better,” Rivas added.
On top of their individual performances, Murphy and Rivas also contributed to their region, Region 5, winning the Cronk Award, which is given to the overall region with the highest score based on the performance of the individual competitors. Region 5 is made up of Montana, North Dakota and South Dakota, and between all of those, Murphy, Rivas and one shooter from North Dakota were the highest placers from the region.
This entire competition was also fun to watch for the parents as well, as they got to watch their kids try their best and see the pay off for all of their hard work.
“The whole process, when you sit down to think about every hoop shoot they’ve won to get to the final one, it’s pretty incredible, and there were some kids there that it wasn’t their first time. One of the kids Maverick competed against that took third, that was his third time,” Michaela Murphy, Maverick’s mom, said.
And of course, they got to enjoy a trip to Chicago, courtesy of the Elks. From the competition to sight seeing, it was a memorable trip they were happy to get to experience.
“Thanks to the Elks,” Maverick said.
Now that the competition is over, both Maverick and Rivas said they will be taking a brief break before diving into other sports this summer. Of course, they’re both looking forward to basketball season this winter and plan to compete in next year’s hoop shoot as well, and will be aiming to take first next time.