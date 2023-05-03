National Hoop Shoot

Alaina Rivas (left) and Maverick Murphy (right) both placed second in the 10-11 girls and boys brackets at the Elks National Hoop Shoot competition in Chicago on April 23. They are pictured by their trophies.

 Submitted photo

Two local athletes came back with big smiles and big trophies after taking second place in the Elks National Hoop Shoot competition in Chicago. Alaina Rivas and Maverick Murphy both took the second place spot in their respective categories — the 10-11 girls and boys divisions — capping off a journey that began at home in December with the local Hoop Shoot contest.

After multiple contests and over 100 free throws, this was the first time either of them made it to the national competition. Though they came up just shy of the first place spot, they both managed to out-score 10 other athletes in their groups and said it felt good to finish the competition out with such strong finishes.

