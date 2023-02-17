Dawson County Superintendent of Schools Deanne Smith is a self-published author by night, and she shared her experience of producing two of her own novels over the last 16 years to an audience at the Friends of the Library’s Lunch ‘n’ Learn on Wednesday.
Smith is the author of two books: one historical fiction novel entitled “The Change,” and a fiction book she titled “Promises to Grace.”
Her debut novel — “The Change” — is based on true stories of at least 14 women from Wibaux in the decade between 1910 and 1920 who were sent to the Montana State Hospital in Warm Springs by their husbands who had them tried and sentenced to the mental institution as a result of menopause.
“I wrote the book because, first of all, I’m very imaginative and always have been; I like the creative side of life,” Smith said, adding her inspiration came from the case files she obtained about the Wibaux women. “I was struck by these cases.”
Smith ultimately chose to write the novel as fiction simply because she did not feel it right to include the names of the women involved in the cases. However, she noted the layout of her fictional town of Bergen and the historical accuracy of the cases about the women are as close a resemblance to Wibaux and the real women of that time as possible.
The major difference between Smith’s book and the real cases of the women that inspired it, she said, is that the novel has a cheerful conclusion while the real women were not as fortunate.
“I was able to get ahold of a doctor, a psychologist ... and he was able to to tell me that the women that this was done to back then, they would have spent the rest of their lives in the institution,” Smith said.
Once the story was complete and proofread by Smith’s freelance editors, in this case her family, she had to determine how to get the book published.
To start, she attempted the traditional publishing route by spending about six months sending parts of her manuscript to 100 literary agents in hopes just one might take an interest only to no avail.
The 100 rejection letters or no responses from agents did not put her down, rather she was encouraged to find another way to publish her works as she intended them.
“(The rejection) didn’t bother me at all, surprisingly,” she said. “I think I had geared myself for it ... and that didn’t hurt me as much as the thought of all of that work going into it and then giving it up (to someone else).”
Smith believed what she had written was worth publishing and figured there were avenues for her to still make her book available to the public without trying to buy the interest of an agent.
“And then I (thought), ‘There has to be a better way,’” she said.
Smith started using CreateSpace, now Kindle Direct Publishing, as a free and simple resource to self-publish her books. This gave her the option to publish the book how she saw fit without the influence of an agent or publishing houses.
“I liked having the right to what I wanted,” she noted. “What I wanted the spine to look like is what it looks like ... what the inside looks like, that’s all me instead of somebody else.”
“The Change” took Smith a total of seven years to complete between the origin of the idea in 2007 to the final product hitting the press in 2014.
She found plenty of success in producing her own two books without spending a dime upfront. In fact, she noted her second novel, “Promises to Grace,” hit between 30 to 25 on Amazon’s Top 50 list after it was released.
“I was in the Top 50 for a few months, which is a huge coup,” Smith said.
She added that since finishing her second book in 2018, she receives numerous inquiries about when she plans to produce another book or if she intends to produce a new one at all. And the answer is simply that she is not sure.
She intends to continue writing and possibly produce a third book when she is able to come up with her newest story idea and encourages everyone interested in producing a book to take advantage of the same free and simple resources she uses.
“If any of you have a creative bent and you want to publish something, whether it be a picture book or novel, I would encourage you to use (Kindle Direct Publishing),” Smith said.