Dawson County Superintendent of Schools Deanne Smith is a self-published author by night, and she shared her experience of producing two of her own novels over the last 16 years to an audience at the Friends of the Library’s Lunch ‘n’ Learn on Wednesday.

Smith is the author of two books: one historical fiction novel entitled “The Change,” and a fiction book she titled “Promises to Grace.”

Brendan Heidner can be reached at bheidner@rangerreview.com