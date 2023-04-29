Two new bicycle racks popped up around Glendive over the past couple of weeks and while they will serve many local and visiting cyclists well, there lies a story behind them involving one former Dawson Community College student who now lives and works in the community.

Riley Caudle, 23, came to Glendive as a DCC student in the fall semester of 2018 after hearing former president Scott Mickelsen give a presentation about the institution and its welding program at his home school in Mud Lake, Idaho.

Brendan Heidner can be reached at bheidner@rangerreview.com