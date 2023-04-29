A bicycle rack shaped like a paddlefish was recently placed on the corner of Bell and Clough streets at the East end of the Bell Street Bridge. The rack was built by welding students at Dawson Community College in 2018, including current assistant welding instructor Riley Caudle who was a student at the time.
Brendan Heidner photo
A second bicycle rack made by DCC welding students some time ago was also publicly placed recently on the sidewalk in front of City Hall along Merrill Avenue.
Two new bicycle racks popped up around Glendive over the past couple of weeks and while they will serve many local and visiting cyclists well, there lies a story behind them involving one former Dawson Community College student who now lives and works in the community.
Riley Caudle, 23, came to Glendive as a DCC student in the fall semester of 2018 after hearing former president Scott Mickelsen give a presentation about the institution and its welding program at his home school in Mud Lake, Idaho.
When he arrived and got started in the welding shop, he got involved in a project several students had a hand in over the course of a few years: welding bicycle racks to donate to the City of Glendive.
“The last one I know (we) did was in the fall of 2018,” Caudle said in an interview Wednesday. “It was prior to that they started building them.”
The one rack Caudle worked on is the paddlefish-shaped one now set on the city’s property on the corner of Bell and Clough streets at the eastern end of the Bell Street Bridge. A second bicycle rack was placed on the sidewalk in front of City Hall.
Although only set out for public viewing and use just weeks ago, he noted they were finished several years ago.
“(The city) just placed them as they kind of made spots for them to go,” Caudle said.
Five years since finishing the bicycle rack, he reflects on a moment that has now come full circle, involving both the project and his own life.
For the paddlefish rack, Caudle has not seen it following its donation to the City of Glendive and he is excited to see the numerous uniquely designed structures representing staple local industries and interests.
“To me, it was kind of a way for us to give back to the town what it’s known for,” he said, referring to the train-shaped rack placed in the public parking lot downtown representing the railroad industry, as well as the paddlefish touting Glendive’s designation as the “paddlefish capital of the world.”
On a more personal level, following Caudle’s graduation from DCC in May of 2020, he was quickly recruited to work for the institution the following fall as both an assistant welding instructor, as well as an assistant softball coach. He still holds both positions today.
Moreover, as a welding instructor, he is proud to invest in a program that invested in him when he was a student under former welding instructor Jim LeProwse.
“I took a chance on (the program) and Jim LeProwse taught me and he pushed for me to come back and teach,” Caudle said. “The mentorship that he gave me, not only in the welding world, but the teaching end, it’s helped me even today running with these (students).”
As a result, he and his students work on numerous real-world welding projects for people in and around Glendive, something he believes provides invaluable experience for welding students.
“I prefer to open it up to the community because I think that’s a good way to build relationships,” he said. “Not just customer to employer, but within the community itself. It’s good to have our name out there and then these people are also advertising for us as well saying, ‘Hey, these kids up here do really good work and bring (projects) if you don’t want to pay an arm and a leg.’ Bring them up to these kids and we’ll make sure it’s built right.”
There certainly is no lack of work for welders at DCC, Caudle noted, adding he often has to turn down peoples’ projects due to so many requesting assistance from the students.
“People that I built stuff for as a student still bring stuff to us now because they know what kind of work I do and what I expect of my students,” Caudle said, noting he is already receiving calls to schedule projects for the 2023-24 academic school year beginning this fall.
When people see the numerous bicycle racks made by DCC welding students over the years as they drive, bike or walk around town, Caudle ultimately hopes they understand the work that went into them and that projects like that are helping up and coming welders succeed.
“When you come up here through (the) welding program, and regardless if you’re going out in the field or you’re just welding for a hobby, these (students) coming out of here are going to give you the best work possible,” he said.