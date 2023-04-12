Pat Roe Boxing

Local boxer Pat Roe (right) began boxing competitively about a year ago. He won his second match on Oct. 29, 2022, in Lewistown in the match pictured above. On April 15, his hometown will get to see him go to work as he fights at Dawson Community College.

 Courtesy of Pat Roe

Expect roaring crowds, air filled with excitement and plenty of hometown pride as local boxer Pat Roe puts on his gloves at Dawson Community College this weekend, taking on fellow heavyweight boxer Brandon Economu. This will be Roe's third match since he started amateur boxing about one year ago, and he's looking to keep his undefeated streak going.

While the actual competition may have started a year ago, the journey up to this point has been a lifetime in the making for Roe. It all began with a test from his grandpa, a boxing title winner, when he was a kid and culminated in rediscovering his love of the fight as an adult. After feeling the rush of winning his first boxing match, he says even on the bad days, boxing is the greatest sport he's been a part of.

Hunter Herbaugh can be reached at hherbaugh@rangerreview.com.