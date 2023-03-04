Dawson County’s own local bronze sculptor is currently on a mission to complete a large, eight-foot-tall sculpture of a buccaneer to place in front of Dawson Community College’s main hall and the project is 70% funded after a recent grant award.

Owner of Bridger Bronze Pamela Harr received a call on Monday from the Dawson College Foundation that she was awarded an Eastern Montana Tourism Initiative Grant in the amount of $25,000 for her latest sculpture project, “Buccaneer ‘Arrrgh.’”

Brendan Heidner can be reached at bheidner@rangerreview.com