Local bronze sculptor Pamela Harr stands with the completed portions of her latest project she titled "Buccaneer 'Arrrrgh.'" The sculpture will stand approximately eight feet tall and likely get placed outside of Dawson Community College's administration building.
Photo courtesy of Jamie McMillan
A close up of the modeled doubloons and treasure plates, which feature the names of donors depending on the amount of their contribution.
Photo courtesy of Jamie McMillan
A small-scale version of Pamela Harr's Buccaneer "Arrrgh" sculpture against the completed chest portion of the larger version.
Dawson County’s own local bronze sculptor is currently on a mission to complete a large, eight-foot-tall sculpture of a buccaneer to place in front of Dawson Community College’s main hall and the project is 70% funded after a recent grant award.
Owner of Bridger Bronze Pamela Harr received a call on Monday from the Dawson College Foundation that she was awarded an Eastern Montana Tourism Initiative Grant in the amount of $25,000 for her latest sculpture project, “Buccaneer ‘Arrrgh.’”
According to the Montana Department of Commerce, the EMTI grant is funded by the 4% Lodging Facility Use Tax, otherwise known as the “Bed Tax,” and is primarily used “to strengthen and diversify local and regional economies, in part, by raising awareness of eastern Montana as a tourism destination.”
“I don’t think I have ever been as thrilled with something as that moment when (the DCF) called and told me,” Harr said in an interview Wednesday. “I just was speechless.”
Not only was she surprised by the award, she actually forgot she applied for the grant, which made the news that much more exciting.
In conjunction with the DCF, Harr applied for the EMTI grant just one week before the deadline at the end of January after she read a brief article about it in the Ranger-Review, she said.
She originally planned to request a $5,000 grant, believing she would only get awarded a fraction of $25,000 anyway. However, with a goal of $80,000 for the entire project, Harr figured there was no harm in asking for as much as possible.
“I thought, ‘I bet not very many people are even applying for that,’” Harr said. “They didn’t have a limit on or any suggestion about how much you could apply for, (so) I thought, ... ‘Oh, heck, I might as well ask for $25,000.’”
Prior to the grant award, Harr had raised $31,000 with individual donations ranging anywhere between $2.50 and $22,000.
As of Wednesday, she noted she received a total of 45 donations since starting the project, and the money comes from all around the United States, including from donors in places such as New York and Hawaii.
The three largest donations Harr received thus far include $22,000 from Steven and Phyllis Mullet in Bloomfield; $17,000 from Lisa Kjelstrup, owner of the Wagon Wheel Bar and United Country Real Estate; and a $2,500 donation from Stockman Bank.
“I feel like it just validates my dream to have as many sculptures as possible in Glendive and show our family-friendly spirit,” Harr said.
Since the $25,000 EMTI grant put Harr much closer to her overall funding goal for the project, she noted she will have much more time to get back to sculpting, as well as reaching out to more donors.
“I just can’t express my gratitude for having something like this to fulfill what’s going to be a really great sculpture,” she said. “It’s coming together.”
Harr hopes to complete her Buccaneer “Arrrgh” sculpture soon after the project is 100% funded, have it sent to the foundry where it will get cast and possibly have it returned and ready to secure in its place as early as the spring of 2024.
“Once it goes off to the foundry, I don’t have much control over when it actually gets done and gets into place,” she said. “I certainly can hope that they would get this done within the year ... It’s going to be a big project.”