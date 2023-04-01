A sketch drawn by owner of Country Girl Clay Amanda Heimbuch exhibiting the shape of a new custom neon sign that will hang outside of her new fine art gallery space in Wallace, Idaho scheduled to open at the beginning of June this year.
Amanda Heimbuch, owner of Country Girl Clay, plans to open a fine art gallery in Wallace, Idaho as early as June of this year. The new gallery will primarily feature her own works of art including paintings, large ceramic wall art and handcrafted silver jewelry.
The storefront that will soon house the new Country Girl Clay fine art gallery in Wallace, Idaho.
Submitted photo
A local small business owner is expanding her business as she works on plans to open a fine art gallery in a quaint little Idaho town in June of this year.
Amanda Heimbuch, owner of Country Girl Clay, announced earlier in March some new ventures she is pursuing this year, including her plans to open a gallery location in Wallace, Idaho, located 20 miles into Idaho on I-90.
In an interview on Wednesday, Heimbuch said she first thought of the idea to open a fine art gallery about three years ago, however she wasn't sure where the gallery would be located.
She discovered Wallace, Idaho through her daughter's father who is from there and still owns property in the area.
Wallace is known as a "historic silver mining town" located in what is often referred to as the Silver Valley, according to Heimbuch.
"I didn't really know much about Wallace," she said. "I had never been there because I always go the Wyoming, Denver direction or I go to Kalispell because we have family in Kalispell, but we never had any reason to go farther than that."
Following her discovery of the unique town rich in history and a popular stop for summer tourists, a downtown storefront came available that shares a street with a museum and one of the local silver jewelry shops for just the right price.
"It's in a really great location," Heimbuch said. "We thought ... 'We either need to let it go and let somebody else use it or we need to use it for something.'"
Heimbuch intends to fill her new gallery space in Wallace with a variety of works, including vibrant colored pottery, paintings, large ceramic wall art and handcrafted silver jewelry. She added she has plans to both set up a "kids corner" for young local artists to display their work as well as display the work of other Glendive artists in the new gallery.
"I want to be able to incorporate other people's work in my gallery too, not just my own," she said. "I've had a lot of people help me along the way get a leg up trying to be able to sell things and know your worth in the art world and so now I want to be able to turn around and do that for other people too."
What Heimbuch is most excited about opening a fine art gallery is getting to display works of art that are more unique rather than her usual "utilitarian" pieces.
In her journey to becoming a full-time potter, Heimbuch said she originally started as a painter in college, a medium she eventually wanted to get back to after getting into pottery about 15 years ago.
"I kind of fell into pottery," she said. "I didn't really care what type of art I (chose) to do, I just knew I wanted to do art for a living."
Aside from her brick-and-mortar business in Glendive as well as her new venture east, Heimbuch's work is also on display in a total of five different locations, including a gallery in Billings, the Yellowstone Camera Store in West Yellowstone, as well as three gift shops throughout Yellowstone National Park.
The Wallace gallery is scheduled to open before June 10 and operate this year just through the summer.