One year after the decision to cease the operation of the Yellowstone Caviar Program, Glendive Chamber of Commerce Board President Denny Malone reflected on one full year of change and efforts focused more on community and business development, hoping to continue such efforts for many years to come.
In April of last year, the chamber publicly announced that it would no longer manage the Yellowstone Caviar Program after determining that it was no longer financially viable. The Chamber took on management of the program beginning in 1992.
In an interview on Friday, Malone explained the program was ultimately taking the time of the organization’s small staff and 10-person volunteer board away from chamber affairs during a crucial portion of the year when the community is welcoming more visitors.
He noted the Yellowstone Caviar Program was essentially a full-time job added on to the staff and board members’ other full-time jobs.
“That’s almost the amount of work we had going on; the financials, reporting, sale of the caviar,” Malone said. “You’re running a fishery business along with planning the (paddlefish) season itself ... That puts in a lot of staff hours and lot of just manpower for volunteers as well, trying to spread that work out a little bit just to make it all work. Meanwhile, we’ve got all of that going on and we’re also trying to plan things like the Makoshika Basketball Tournament, Spring Fling, everything that’s all coming up.”
With all of that work, he added the financial return was not enough each year to justify the continuation of the program.
“It was always a big sink of time and energy just in the background constantly and we were only doing that for about $14,000 per year,” Malone said.
The Glendive Chamber of Commerce finalized the termination of the Yellowstone Caviar Program on Thursday, May 4, as Montana Fish, Wildlife and Parks hauled away the last few pieces of physical equipment used to process the product.
In light of that, the Chamber Board is eager to press on to newer ventures with the intention of benefiting Glendive’s businesses and members of the community as a whole.
“It gives us a lot of excitement that we can take that energy and that time that we’d have to spend (on caviar) and put that back towards looking at marketing, new events and things like that,” Malone said.
Although uncertain at this time what new events would look like for the Chamber, there are a few ideas that the board is tossing around and trying to get organized as soon as possibly this summer.
“We’re looking at things like maybe more tournaments and stuff to bring in ... for the summer ... and then just things that try to get the businesses involved to bring that value to their membership and try to focus on doing that and being a pillar in the community,” Malone said.
One of the new ventures the chamber may debut this summer involves partnering local businesses with young entrepreneurs to provide business mentoring opportunities, bringing businesses and the community closer together.
“It would ... just give (young entrepreneurs) a chance to kind of see what it’s like to do a little bit of business and have maybe a mentorship ... but that’s all just brainstorming,” Malone said.
Aside from everything that the Glendive Chamber of Commerce is exploring now, it remains without a full-time director following the resignation of Terra Burman in October of last year. Malone noted the board is interested in attempting to find someone to fill the position again some time soon.
“We see the value of having a director and right now we’ve been splitting up a lot of the tasks between board members and committees as much as possible,” he said.
With all of the responsibilities that fall on the director, Malone added he is hopeful that it will be easier to fill in the future without having the Yellowstone Caviar Program.
“It’s a hard positions to fill,” he said, noting all of the responsibilities essentially amount to three to four jobs wrapped into one. “Without that kind of pressure (from the caviar program), we think it’d be a little easier to find somebody to fill that position.”
In the meantime, the chamber is making every effort to support the community and its businesses and let everyone know it is still available as a valuable resource.
“We don’t always toot our horn or get our name out behind stuff, but we still have events we put on or we’re involved with and the support (the community) puts behind us really helps keep those things going,” Malone said. “We want to let people know we are still a resource that can be utilized.”