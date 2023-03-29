Splash Pad

The community enjoys the splash park at its grand opening event on August 11, 2013. Two local citizens and the Dawson County Healthy Communities Coalition are working on fundraising $10,000 to resurface the splash park.

A few local citizens are partnering with the Dawson County Healthy Communities Coalition in order to raise funds to resurface the splash park in Whipkey Park in order that families can continue to enjoy it.

Just a couple of months ago, Sandy Johnson and Lorelei Nielsen started spearheading a fundraising effort to raise about $10,000 for the resurfacing of the splash park by summer this year.

