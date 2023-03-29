The community enjoys the splash park at its grand opening event on August 11, 2013. Two local citizens and the Dawson County Healthy Communities Coalition are working on fundraising $10,000 to resurface the splash park.
A few local citizens are partnering with the Dawson County Healthy Communities Coalition in order to raise funds to resurface the splash park in Whipkey Park in order that families can continue to enjoy it.
Just a couple of months ago, Sandy Johnson and Lorelei Nielsen started spearheading a fundraising effort to raise about $10,000 for the resurfacing of the splash park by summer this year.
“After the initial construction and fundraising efforts to build something worthwhile in our community, we recognize it is a valuable resource to our community and we would like to help maintain it,” Nielsen noted.
“Basically, this is two moms who know the splash park started based on people wanting something for Glendive,” Johnson said. “Now that it’s been up for eight years ... it needs resurfaced.”
The splash park had a grand opening event on August 11 of 2013 and the space was entirely funded by private donations in the amount of $200,000, administrated by the local group known at the time as Revive Glendive.
According to reporting in the August 23, 2012 issue of the Ranger-Review, the effort to build a splash park in Whipkey Park was spearheaded by Deb Toepke who wanted to replace the wading pools around Glendive closed.
“My husband (and I) started discussing it when we read in the paper the wading pools closed and wouldn’t be opening,” Toepke is reported saying.
Following completion of the splash park, it was then gifted to the City of Glendive’s recreation department.
Since then, however, funding resources, as well as increasing costs for supplies throughout the entire recreation department, have made extensive maintenance of the splash park difficult for the city to keep up with.
“Unfortunately, they don’t allocate funds to just the splash park to do improvements and this is going to be an expensive job if it’s done properly,” Johnson said.
At this time, the effort to resurface the splash park is halfway funded with a $5,000 grant from MDU, according to information from Johnson.
The total $10,000 fundraising goal, she added, is an amount that the group believes makes the project feasible.
“We think that would be a good amount to get this project done and get it done right,” Johnson said.
Although donations have not come in quickly to start, they started a coin drive on Monday that will run in every kindergarten through eighth grade classroom in the Glendive School District until Thursday, April 6.
“Of course, 100% of the money will be going to the splash park,” Johnson said.
With fundraising mechanisms in place, Johnson and Nielsen are currently searching for contractors capable of resurfacing splash park pads, as well as finding one who could do it as early as late spring to prepare the park for this year’s summer season.
“Ideally, we would like maintenance to be completed late spring of 2023 before summer arrives, but finding a specialized contractor who does such work has proved challenging,” Nielsen said.
Johnson and Nielsen encourage anyone interested in learning more about the project or donating towards the effort to contact the DCHCC at (406) 377-5213.
“I’m just, like I said, a mom that has kids that have enjoyed the splash park and do enjoy using it and would just like to see it back in its good shape like when it started,” Johnson said.