Glendive City Hall

A resolution before the Glendive City Council at its meeting on Tuesday set for approval to move forward with borrowing money through the Montana State Revolving Fund Loan Program sparked some discussion about whether the action is premature as the council has not held a public hearing to set a new water rate structure.

The council was presented with Bond Resolution 3127 as an agreement that the City of Glendive will borrow a total of $1,495,000 in SRF Loan funds for the Yellowstone River and BNSF Bore projects and can meet the fiduciary requirements to service said loan through revenue from residents’ water rates.

