A resolution before the Glendive City Council at its meeting on Tuesday set for approval to move forward with borrowing money through the Montana State Revolving Fund Loan Program sparked some discussion about whether the action is premature as the council has not held a public hearing to set a new water rate structure.
The council was presented with Bond Resolution 3127 as an agreement that the City of Glendive will borrow a total of $1,495,000 in SRF Loan funds for the Yellowstone River and BNSF Bore projects and can meet the fiduciary requirements to service said loan through revenue from residents’ water rates.
A public hearing to establish a new water rate structure and rates was scheduled for Tuesday, however was ultimately postponed until further notice due to a failure to send notices to every water user within the city’s limits pursuant under Montana Code Annotated 69-7-111, according to Director of Operations Kitty Schmid.
“The notice must also be mailed at least seven days and not more than 30 days prior to the hearing to persons served by the utility. The notice must be mailed within the prescribed time period (and) this notice must contain an estimate of the amount the customer’s average bill will increase,” the statute reads.
Public Works Director Frank Ceane explained by agreeing to take out the almost $1.5 million SRF loan without the new rate structure and rates in place by the turn of the fiscal year on July 1, the City of Glendive’s FY2024 revenue to service the loan will fall behind what is budgeted for the first few months before catching up in time to make the first payment on Jan. 1, 2024.
"We were trying to get this in place so we could have the six months of revenue in place to make the payment," he said.
According to information from Schmid, the city’s first loan payment for the Yellowstone River and BNSF Bore project will amount to $17,864.58.
“There is contingency built into the rate structure,” Ceane said.
Although excited to get the Yellowstone River and BNSF Bore projects started, Councilman Gerald Reichert expressed concern as to whether or not the order in which the city is moving forward on them is legal.
He noted the effort to set the rate structure and rates was seemingly urgent just a couple of months ago, as it was determined they needed to establish them by June 1.
“We are just going to start the complete (noticing) process over again, why then was it so incumbent to have it done June 1 six months ago?” Reichert said, adding he wants to ensure the city is 100% confident about the process the projects have gone through thus far. “I’m asking the questions because I’m lacking confidence here.”
Ceane assured Reichert that the issue went through the City of Glendive’s bond council and it is still on track with its financial requirements despite having to reschedule the public hearing.
The public hearing for the proposed water rate structure and rates is rescheduled to Tuesday, June 20 at 7 p.m.
In other business before the council:
• The council approved Schmid's budget transfer request in the amount of $48,135 in order to pay for contracted services from the Dawson County Sheriff's Office between Feb. 10 and April 6.
• Schmid's request to apply for employment practices coverage through the Montana Municipal Interlocal Authority at no cost to the City of Glendive was approved.
• The council approved Bravera Bank to rent out the Glendive City Pool on Tuesday, July 25 from 7-9 p.m. for its 4th Annual Bravera Splash Bash.
• A use agreement between the City of Glendive and the Glendive Wet Devils swim team was approved, as well as the approval of camping in Lloyd Square Park and RVs parked along the adjacent streets for the Glendive Wet Devils' annual swim meet scheduled for July 14 to 16.
• The council awarded a contract to COP Construction out of Billings to complete the Yellowstone River and BNSF Bore projects, as well as a construction engineering contract to KLJ Engineering at a cost not to exceed $263,000.
• Glendive Chief of Police Jeremy Swisher's request to purchase a police vehicle for $65,267.18 was approved.
• The council approved the second reading of Ordinance 01-2023 amending Glendive City Code Title 1, Chapter 12 to establish all rates and fees are set by resolution of the Glendive City Council.