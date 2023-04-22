Although the Glendive City Council was faced with a lengthy list business to deal with at its meeting on Tuesday, it breezed through the agenda rather quickly only stopping briefly to discuss the creation and hiring of a part-time City Hall assistant position.
In light of expiring funds through the Easter Seals Goodwill Senior Community Service Grant Program on May 30 currently used to pay one city employee, Mayor Teresea Olson originally proposed adding the new City Hall assistant position on the city’s payroll to the Finance, Utilities, Property, Recreation Committee during its meeting on Tuesday, April 11.
At the time, Councilman Rhett Coon expressed uncertainty with the addition unless a financially viable way to fund it was found between then and the meeting of the Glendive City Council
“If you can tell me where you can fund it and where we can sustainably fund it, I’m all ears,” Coon said at the April 11 FUPR meeting.
In the interim, it was determined there were funds available for the position after the council opened bids for upcoming water and sewer infrastructure projects.
Although the bids came in higher than anticipated, the City of Glendive is eligible for more loan forgiveness through the State Revolving Fund Loan Program than was previously expected.
“We did discuss it and since the bid opening and everything that happened last week, there are funds available in the water (and) sewer funds to employ this person,” Coon said at Tuesday’s meeting.
According to the position’s written job description, the City Hall assistant is overseen by the Public Works Department.
The council unanimously approved hiring the employee to the new part-time position to work 20 hours per week at $12 per hour with a sunset clause upon vacancy and would need council approval again in order for someone else to fill the position.
In other business before the council:
A street closure on Thursday, May 25 on Bell and Clough streets from 12 p.m. to 12 a.m. on Friday, May 26 for a Love Like Justice event organized by Angie Hagen was approved.
The Celebrate Glendive street closure request for Friday, June 23 from 11 to 12 a.m. on Saturday, June 24 on Merrill Avenue was approved.
The council approved Resolution 3124 regarding an intent to “amend rates and charges for the users of the city’s water service and to change the method of calculating water service rates and charges.”
A memorandum of understanding between the Glendive City Council and the Glendive Police Department and dispatch center union adjusting how overtime and compensatory time for dispatchers is calculated.
The council approved a notice to Dawson County Election Administrator Shirley Kreiman declaring a nonpartisan election.
Quotes from Morrison-Maierle for software installation for a new email domain and the purchase of Office 365 for the necessary number of city employees were approved.