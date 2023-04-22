Glendive City Hall

Although the Glendive City Council was faced with a lengthy list business to deal with at its meeting on Tuesday, it breezed through the agenda rather quickly only stopping briefly to discuss the creation and hiring of a part-time City Hall assistant position.

In light of expiring funds through the Easter Seals Goodwill Senior Community Service Grant Program on May 30 currently used to pay one city employee, Mayor Teresea Olson originally proposed adding the new City Hall assistant position on the city’s payroll to the Finance, Utilities, Property, Recreation Committee during its meeting on Tuesday, April 11.

Brendan Heidner can be reached at bheidner@rangerreview.com