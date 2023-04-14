Of the 10 items slated for discussion at the meeting of the Finance, Utilities Property, Recreation Committee of the Glendive City Council on Tuesday, two specifically prompted its members to blatantly express concerns about the city's finances as it approaches fiscal year 2024 beginning on July 1.
Two proposals - one by Mayor Teresea Olson to add a new position to the City of Glendive's payroll and another by Director of Operations Kitty Schmid to consider a mill levy - sparked the conversation about budget concerns.
City Hall Assistant Position
Olson's original proposal was to hire an employee currently paid through the Easter Seals Goodwill Senior Community Service Grant Program as an as-needed City Hall assistant to work 10 to 40 hours per week at a rate of $12 per hour.
Olson explained the reason for the request is due to the fact the city's funds from the grant used for four years to pay the employee are set to expire on May 30.
"The good intention was to train a senior employee in a new job skill with the intention of hiring them in the future," she said.
Councilman Rhett Coon noted he thought it was incumbent upon the FUPR Committee to consider further the impact that the new position could have on the city's budget, which led to tabling the motion to approve the position addition in the Tuesday, April 4 meeting of the Glendive City Council.
"We're adding a position that is impacting our fiscal responsibility and that is why I thought we needed to talk about it," he said.
Although in agreement with Olson that the person is deserving of employment paid by the City of Glendive, Coon expressed his current concerns with the budget due to all of the "new positions, a lot of extra money, increasing wages (and) increasing salaries" that were approved over the last year.
"Just looking at it fiscally, I am super, super worried that we don't have enough money to pay for what we've already approved this year," Coon said. "Even if we did have enough money this year ... we could very well be looking at approving all of this stuff like we've been doing and in one or two years we're laying people off because we don't have the budget."
Councilman Jason Stuart also recognized that the intent was to eventually hire the employee at the city's expense, however much has changed since that "good faith" agreement was made.
"A lot has happened in those four years," he said. "Covid, inflation through the freaking roof to where everything ... costs twice as much as it did four years ago."
Although she hopes to hire the individual as an employee of the city, Olson asked if it would instead work to add a temporary position until it could get worked out financially in the future.
Members of the committee explained they would consider adding the position if Olson could come up with a feasible way to pay for the employee's wages and benefits associated with the position.
"If you can tell me where you can fund it and where we can sustainably fund it, I'm all ears," Coon said. "If you guys can work that out and say, 'Yes, we can cover that' ... then I'm in favor of looking at that and taking her on as a permanent employee."
Public Safety Mill Levy
Following discussion of creating the new position, Schmid presented an item that would not only increase costs for the City of Glendive, but also its taxpayers.
"To my best estimate, if (Glendive Police) Chief (Jeremy) Swisher gets the one extra officer he's been promised, we're going to have to do a voted mill to cover the cost of that," Schmid said, adding that without a levy, the chief would need to find a way to cut 43% of his operating budget.
According to Councilman Gerald Reichert, adding an officer to the Glendive Police Department staff was never promised, as Schmid indicated to the committee.
"I wouldn't call it a promise," Swisher said. "It wasn't voted on in a meeting, it was something that was discussed and said was a possibility."
Aside from dispatch center employees, Swisher said that the GPD has a total of 10 employees: one chief of police, one assistant chief, one captain and seven patrol officers.
"With two officers per shift, I need eight (patrol officers)," he said. "The way it's been going with one officer per shift is not acceptable."
In order to cover the cost of an additional officer, Schmid estimates it would require 7.3 mills to equal approximately $55,538.
She added the city could tap into its 49 unused mills, however once those mills are levied, the funding of the added patrol officer becomes volatile as the value of a mill is subject to change.
Coon expressed his concern about making attempts to fund an additional officer with the excess mills, noting levying them could put the City of Glendive "up against a wall" financially some time in the future.
"To give some context as to why I'm concerned, that's $370,000 in mills that we have out there, but if we request any more of those mills or use any more of those mills, we're raising taxes ... to the public, which they are screaming about right now," Coon said.
In a follow-up interview Thursday, Coon explained the 49 unused mills - also known as reserve mills - are previously authorized mills the city chose not to levy at the time they were allowed. As a result, drawing from those mills each year would ultimately raise taxes for citizens of the City of Glendive.
The committee expressed uncertainty concerning the fiscal impact of what the items discussed Tuesday and the decisions that were made in the last 12 months will have on the city's budget without further study.
Referring back to his comment regarding concerns about meeting current financial obligations, Coon noted the GPD's payroll budget has increased by "six figures" over the last year alone.
"That's a third of those 49 mills that we don't have an answer for," he said. "And then, especially, we have to deal with the upcoming budget."
Swisher noted he is not specifically suggesting a mill levy, he simply hopes to find some way to fund an 11th employee at the GPD.
"I'm willing to make sacrifices in other ways of my budget as I can," he said. "There is a $66,000 police vehicle that I'll gladly throw somewhere else to get another officer to be able to support my other officers on the street."
No decision on the matter was made as it will go before the Glendive City Council as a "FYI."
Further detailed coverage about the GPD budget and how the city's budget drastically changed over the last year will get printed in an upcoming Ranger-Review.