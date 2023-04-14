Glendive City Hall

Of the 10 items slated for discussion at the meeting of the Finance, Utilities Property, Recreation Committee of the Glendive City Council on Tuesday, two specifically prompted its members to blatantly express concerns about the city's finances as it approaches fiscal year 2024 beginning on July 1.

Two proposals - one by Mayor Teresea Olson to add a new position to the City of Glendive's payroll and another by Director of Operations Kitty Schmid to consider a mill levy - sparked the conversation about budget concerns.

Brendan Heidner can be reached at bheidner@rangerreview.com