Kitty Schmid Headshot

On behalf of the Glendive City Council, one councilman requested a status update on an intent to file claims issued to them by a department head last year as there has been no indication of movement on the issue in four months.

On Oct. 24, 2022, City Director of Operations Kitty Schmid served a letter of intent to file claims against the “City of Glendive, its governing council and specific individuals to be named” to the members of the city’s Personnel Committee prior to walking out of the meeting.

Brendan Heidner can be reached at bheidner@rangerreview.com