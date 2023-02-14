On behalf of the Glendive City Council, one councilman requested a status update on an intent to file claims issued to them by a department head last year as there has been no indication of movement on the issue in four months.
On Oct. 24, 2022, City Director of Operations Kitty Schmid served a letter of intent to file claims against the “City of Glendive, its governing council and specific individuals to be named” to the members of the city’s Personnel Committee prior to walking out of the meeting.
No further public discussion has taken place following Schmid serving the letter, and the council still has not observed or heard of any movement regarding her alleged claims.
As a result, Councilman Doug Baker requested in the Tuesday, Feb. 7 meeting of the Glendive City Council that Schmid, or at least her representing attorney, issue a letter explaining the current status of the aforementioned letter of intent.
“I probably would have brought it up a month or so ago because I’ve been thinking about it, but we were a little bit busy trying to rebuild a police department and dispatch,” Baker said in an interview Tuesday.
Once Schmid issued her letter of intent to the council, Baker added the council immediately sought its own attorney to prepare for the expected legal battle.
“You kind of expect to hear back when somebody tells you either they have or they are going to do something,” Baker said. “I’m ready for action; let’s either do it or rescind it.”
Councilman Gerald Reichert expressed frustration about the inaction surrounding Schmid’s letter, noting any resolution is better than nothing at all.
“I concur with what Doug said in the meeting,” he said. “I just think rather than having it just hang (over our heads), it’s better to get it resolved. It would be better for everyone so we can move forward either way.”
When contacted by the Ranger-Review, Schmid noted she was advised by her legal counsel not to make any comments regarding the issue at this time. She also declined to share the name of her legal representation.
Schmid’s letter of intent to the city is not signed by an attorney, simply stating “(the council) will be notified of my legal representation when appropriate.”
Baker noted the letter presented to the council has put everyone in an “awkward” position as the council is uncertain about how to communicate with Schmid.
“Future communication should be directed to me in writing only (and) any in-person communications or phone calls are required to be held with an impartial witness present and the meeting will be recorded,” Schmid wrote in her letter.
“It’s really hard to run a city when you can’t talk to your director of operations,” Baker said.
If the council does not receive an update from Schmid or her attorney in due time, Baker said he will continue to request a status update until action is taken.
Regardless of the outcome, Baker noted he wants to see to it that the issue is taken care of.
“Nobody’s forgotten about it (and) we’re not going to forget about it,” he said. “I’m not sure if we’ll ever hear anything on it or not ... I’d rather see it come to some kind of conclusion one way or the other.”