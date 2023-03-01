After one full year of operating without a budget, The Glendive Conservation Visitors Bureau (CVB) is funded once again, and officials are excited about getting back to work on projects that drive tourism to the area.

Denny Malone, president of the Glendive Chamber of Commerce board of directors, recently announced that the Glendive CVB received a budget of $28,917 for fiscal year 2023.

