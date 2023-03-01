After one full year of operating without a budget, The Glendive Conservation Visitors Bureau (CVB) is funded once again, and officials are excited about getting back to work on projects that drive tourism to the area.
Denny Malone, president of the Glendive Chamber of Commerce board of directors, recently announced that the Glendive CVB received a budget of $28,917 for fiscal year 2023.
The Glendive Chamber of Commerce functions as the official destination marketing organization of the CVB in Glendive.
Malone noted that the Glendive CVB was without funding between FY21 and FY22 due to a decrease in revenue from Lodging Facility Use Tax collection throughout that period of time.
According to the Montana Department of Commerce, the LFUT is collected and distributed to tourism regions and CVBs “to support the promotion of Montana’s tourism and recreation industry.”
“We’re excited that we’re back with CVB fully funded again after COVID,” Malone said. “We’re in a position where CVB will be fully funded for the foreseeable, continuing future.”
With the recently received funding, he noted they intend to spend approximately $10,000 in March to hire a firm to conduct tourism data research; something that was last done in 2016.
“The big thing we’re doing is looking at what our numbers in the area have become now because during COVID in 2020 and the 2021 (tourism) season, over 12 million nonresidents visited Montana and spent over $5 billion in the State of Montana,” Malone said, referring to data from the Montana Institute of Tourism and Recreation Research. “That’s some interesting data.”
He believes that updated data will ultimately help local businesses and tourism-focused organizations know precisely who is visiting Glendive and Dawson County throughout the year.
The firm that Glendive CVB chooses will conduct research for an entire year and collect information such as peoples’ purchase history, demographics, age, where they visit, how long they visit and much more.
“With the spike in growth we’ve seen after COVID in Montana, it would be a really good thing for us to start with a new data point to be able to show people where they could target their advertisements to be most effective,” Malone said.
Additionally, he noted data collected from Visit Southeast Montana for the area throughout the COVID-19 pandemic only highlighted the importance of collecting updated data for everyone in the area to use.
“One of the other data points we got from Visit Southeast Montana was people that visited here said they want to return,” Malone said. “That’s a really heartwarming thing to hear.”
As Glendive CVB prepares to get back to actively promoting the tourism industry in the area, Malone recited a quote he recently heard that he hopes encourages everyone to take pride in where they live and make it attractive to those who visit: “If you can make your town inviting to yourself, it will be inviting to people that come here.”
“It’s kind of a good mantra to go by for tourism,” Malone said. “If you can make your town a nice place to live, people will want to visit.”