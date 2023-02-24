Officials of the Glendive Police Department and dispatch center presented a brief update to the Glendive City Council in its meeting on Tuesday, and while operations are going well, they are working on catching up on some dropped responsibilities over past months.
Chief of Police Jeremy Swisher requested recently hired Dispatch Communications Supervisor Janet Moore report to the council the current state of the center’s operations.
“As you all know, when we came in, we came into a situation where the police department was in pretty rough shape,” Moore said. “We found a lot of things that we didn’t expect to find.”
One of the issues Moore specifically mentioned was that the dispatch center and some of the staff are currently out of compliance with certain state and federal regulations.
In an interview on Thursday, Swisher explained there were numerous daily tasks for the center that were not completed for a “prolonged period of time for one reason or another.”
“When you are responsible for a computer tied to the Criminal Justice Information Network, there are reports that must be completed and submitted to stay in compliance,” he said, adding such reporting creates a checks and balances system. “These reports had not been done in some time.”
As a result, Moore and Swisher are actively working with the state and federal agencies to get the dispatch center back on track.
“We are working in conjunction with them to regain compliance of everything by training, by also being able to input things into the computers that have been lacking for a very long time,” Moore said. “There is a lot of process that we have to go through and we’re working on that process.”
Additionally, some of the center’s dispatch staff are not certified to carry out some duties, which contributed, in part, to falling out of compliance with the reporting standards required by state and federal agencies.
“Previous practices only had certain people certified to perform certain tasks, therefore these tasks could only be conducted on days when those individuals were working,” Swisher said.
In order to prevent the same situation occurring in the future, he noted he is getting every dispatcher fitted with all of the proper certifications.
“We are changing that to certify every dispatcher in every task that needs to be performed on a daily basis,” Swisher said.
Swisher reassured the council that the dispatch center is still fully staffed with five full-time dispatchers and Moore as the supervisor, and that resolutions to the aforementioned issues are near.
“Regardless of the issues we found when we arrived, I’m confident we have the people in place to get the job done moving forward,” he said. “With the dispatch center fully staffed and ... a capable supervisor, I hope to be able to spend more time focusing on the status of the Patrol Division.”
As Swisher continues to work on the various situations within the GPD and dispatch center, he encouraged council members and the public to bring forward any concerns they may have directly to him.
“I ask that everyone please be patient with us moving forward; (and) I also have an open-door policy if anyone would like to stop by and discuss any concerns,” Swisher said.