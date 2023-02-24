Dispatch

(L-R) Dispatcher Mary Alice York works with Communications Supervisor Janet Moore at one of the dispatch stations within the Glendive Police Department.

 Ranger-Review file photo

Officials of the Glendive Police Department and dispatch center presented a brief update to the Glendive City Council in its meeting on Tuesday, and while operations are going well, they are working on catching up on some dropped responsibilities over past months.

Chief of Police Jeremy Swisher requested recently hired Dispatch Communications Supervisor Janet Moore report to the council the current state of the center’s operations.

Brendan Heidner can be reached at bheidner@rangerreview.com